Fortnite Daily Cups Rules Changes, Format, Points And Prize Pool

Fortnite has been conducting several daily cash cups, where players can earn up to $1,200. The cash cups also allow the players to try and qualify for the highly-anticipated Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS 2020) starting in August. As per a recent report by Epic Games, Fortnite Daily Cups have recently changed their rules, which will affect the overall points.

Fortnite Daily Cups rule changes

Old Fortnite Daily Cups format

As Fortnite has around 100 players competing at the same time, the game has problems confirming to one solid tournament structure. Winners are decided by a points system which helps the game determine who played best during a particular match. Points are earned according to their placement along with eliminations in one game. The old points system awarded 14 points to the first team and all teams had one point for elimination, capped at 20 per match. While most games result in most players averaging less than 20 eliminations, the performances were sometimes overlooked.

New Fortnite Daily Cups format

As per the new rules, the cap on the eliminations has been lifted. The first-place winners will now earn 35 points instead of the usual 14 points. Teams and players who were placed 7th through 9th will now receive 14 points. Previously, they earned around one-third of first-place points. This new system indicates that winning more is a more consistent way to win the prize. Before, ten eliminations would have made a 10th place team earn the same points as the fourth-ranked team who had six. Now, the first team will have 21 points versus the second team's 29 points.

Fortnite Daily Cups points: Daily Cash Cup - Trios - July 25 to August 21

Victory Royale: 35 Points

2nd: 29 Points

3rd: 26 Points

4th: 23 Points

5th: 20 Points

6th: 17 Points

7th - 9th: 14 Points

10th - 12th: 11 Points

13th - 15th: 9 Points

16th - 18th: 7 Points

19th - 21st: 5 Points

22nd - 24th: 3 Points

25th - 27th: 2 Points

28th - 30th: 1 Point

Note:

Each Elimination: 1 point

Points for the Daily Hype Cup (Solo) will remain the same

Fortnite Daily Cups prize pool

Event Prizes - All Regions - Trios

Rank Prize

1st 1200 Hype

2nd 1050 Hype

3rd 900 Hype

Event Prizes - All Regions - Solo

Rank Prize

1st 400 Hype

2nd 350 Hype

3rd 300 Hype

(Image source: Epic Games official site)