Fortnite DreamHack Finals Standings, Latest Results And Prize Pool

The last leg of Dreamhack Open Finals ended on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in the North American region. The Fortnite tournament, which began with Open Qualifiers on July 17, was played in the European region and North American East and West regions. Here are the latest results from Fortnite DreamHack finals and the overall leaderboard.

Fortnite DreamHack finals leaderboard: NA - East (Top 30)

Players Matches Wins Total Points 1 100T Arkhram 8 1 509 2 Frapai 8 0 345 3 EmadGG is a BEAS 8 0 328 4 NRG EpikWhale 8 1 315 5 pure skqttle 8 0 299 6 xtra middi 8 1 295 7 NorCal Tautai 8 0 292 8 criizux 神 8 0 281 9 Bumbоy 爱 8 0 276 10 mаken 8 0 264 11 jayrosez 8 1 257 12 RBK Mechton 暁 8 0 254 13 OA Coop 8 1 252 14 wildfox. 8 1 237 15 4DRStorm. 8 0 235 16 TRNL Litzinio 8 0 234 17 timbers pgοd ψ 8 0 234 18 EpikReet. 8 0 233 19 Furious ب 8 1 226 20 s0ftaimer 8 0 218 21 100T Falconer 8 0 215 22 Dоmо 8 0 207 23 XTRA verT 8 0 203 24 Acorn 8 1 201 25 littlеXX 8 0 200 26 TurtleTavern 8 0 196 27 Justicе . 8 0 191 28 Frystsama 8 0 189 29 defiableYT 8 0 187 30 Twitch Maximoe 8 0 177

DreamHack finals standings winners

NA East (July 19)

teeq_. - 373 points 100T MrSavage - 368 points Grizi Snayzy - 331 points

Europe (July 19)

Liquid STRΕTCΗ - 446 points FaZe Dubs FC - 392 points Divine - 330 points

Dreamhack Finals prize pool

The tournament had a combined prize pool of $250,000 split between the different regions. The major chunk of the prize money was allotted to the European winners, with first-placed Liquid STRΕTCΗ winning a whopping $16,000. FaZe Dubs FC and Divine won $8,000 and $7,400 respectively. The first prize in NA East and West was $10,000 and $4,000 respectively.

