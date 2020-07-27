Last Updated:

Fortnite DreamHack Finals Standings, Latest Results And Prize Pool

Fortnite DreamHack finals concluded on Sunday, July 26 in the North American West region. Here's a look at the latest results and overall standings.

Written By
Sujay Chakraborty
Fortnite DreamHack finals

The last leg of Dreamhack Open Finals ended on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in the North American region. The Fortnite tournament, which began with Open Qualifiers on July 17, was played in the European region and North American East and West regions. Here are the latest results from Fortnite DreamHack finals and the overall leaderboard.

Also Read | PMWL Super Weekend Standings: East And West Results From Week 2 Day 5

Fortnite DreamHack finals leaderboard: NA - East (Top 30)

  Players Matches Wins Total Points
1 100T Arkhram 8 1 509
2 Frapai 8 0 345
3 EmadGG is a BEAS 8 0 328
4 NRG EpikWhale 8 1 315
5 pure skqttle 8 0 299
6 xtra middi 8 1 295
7 NorCal Tautai 8 0 292
8 criizux 神 8 0 281
9 Bumbоy 爱 8 0 276
10 mаken 8 0 264
11 jayrosez 8 1 257
12 RBK Mechton 暁 8 0 254
13 OA Coop 8 1 252
14 wildfox. 8 1 237
15 4DRStorm. 8 0 235
16 TRNL Litzinio 8 0 234
17 timbers pgοd ψ 8 0 234
18 EpikReet. 8 0 233
19 Furious ب 8 1 226
20 s0ftaimer 8 0 218
21 100T Falconer 8 0 215
22 Dоmо 8 0 207
23 XTRA verT 8 0 203
24 Acorn 8 1 201
25 littlеXX 8 0 200
26 TurtleTavern 8 0 196
27 Justicе . 8 0 191
28 Frystsama 8 0 189
29 defiableYT 8 0 187
30 Twitch Maximoe 8 0 177

Also Read | Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, July 27 Latest Results And Prize Pool Details

DreamHack finals standings winners

NA East (July 19)

  1. teeq_. - 373 points
  2. 100T MrSavage - 368 points
  3. Grizi Snayzy - 331 points

Europe (July 19)

  1. Liquid STRΕTCΗ - 446 points
  2. FaZe Dubs FC - 392 points 
  3. Divine - 330 points

Dreamhack Finals prize pool

The tournament had a combined prize pool of $250,000 split between the different regions. The major chunk of the prize money was allotted to the European winners, with first-placed Liquid STRΕTCΗ winning a whopping $16,000. FaZe Dubs FC and Divine won $8,000 and $7,400 respectively. The first prize in NA East and West was $10,000 and $4,000 respectively.

Also Read | Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, July 26 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

Also Read | Fortnite Galaxy Cup Leaderboard, Latest Results And Regional Winners

(Image Credits: Fortnite Twitter Handle)

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all