Fortnite DreamHack Finals Standings, Latest Results And Prize Pool

The last leg of Dreamhack Open Finals ended on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in the North American region. The Fortnite tournament, which began with Open Qualifiers on July 17, was played in the European region and North American East and West regions. Here are the latest results from Fortnite DreamHack finals and the overall leaderboard.
|Players
|Matches
|Wins
|Total Points
|1
|100T Arkhram
|8
|1
|509
|2
|Frapai
|8
|0
|345
|3
|EmadGG is a BEAS
|8
|0
|328
|4
|NRG EpikWhale
|8
|1
|315
|5
|pure skqttle
|8
|0
|299
|6
|xtra middi
|8
|1
|295
|7
|NorCal Tautai
|8
|0
|292
|8
|criizux 神
|8
|0
|281
|9
|Bumbоy 爱
|8
|0
|276
|10
|mаken
|8
|0
|264
|11
|jayrosez
|8
|1
|257
|12
|RBK Mechton 暁
|8
|0
|254
|13
|OA Coop
|8
|1
|252
|14
|wildfox.
|8
|1
|237
|15
|4DRStorm.
|8
|0
|235
|16
|TRNL Litzinio
|8
|0
|234
|17
|timbers pgοd ψ
|8
|0
|234
|18
|EpikReet.
|8
|0
|233
|19
|Furious ب
|8
|1
|226
|20
|s0ftaimer
|8
|0
|218
|21
|100T Falconer
|8
|0
|215
|22
|Dоmо
|8
|0
|207
|23
|XTRA verT
|8
|0
|203
|24
|Acorn
|8
|1
|201
|25
|littlеXX
|8
|0
|200
|26
|TurtleTavern
|8
|0
|196
|27
|Justicе .
|8
|0
|191
|28
|Frystsama
|8
|0
|189
|29
|defiableYT
|8
|0
|187
|30
|Twitch Maximoe
|8
|0
|177
The tournament had a combined prize pool of $250,000 split between the different regions. The major chunk of the prize money was allotted to the European winners, with first-placed Liquid STRΕTCΗ winning a whopping $16,000. FaZe Dubs FC and Divine won $8,000 and $7,400 respectively. The first prize in NA East and West was $10,000 and $4,000 respectively.
