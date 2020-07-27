Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, July 27 Latest Results And Prize Pool Details

As the highly-anticipated Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS 2020) is right around the corner, teams and players need to participate in the weekly Fortnite competitions to qualify for the FNCS 2020 qualifiers. Along with the Daily Trios Cup, Contender Cash Cup (Wednesday) and Champions Cash Cup (Thursday), the Fortnite Hype Nite allows players to try and qualify for the final tournament. The Hype Nite event for Season 2 Chapter 3 began on July 19, and will continue till August 16.
|RANK
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|WINS
|POINTS
|1.
|Yung Scrapper
|10
|3
|115
|2.
|whewtom
|10
|3
|113
|3.
|EsnoBTW
|10
|3
|113
|4.
|Izzic On Nokia
|7
|3
|112
|5.
|aloof.hayn on ig
|10
|2
|112
|6.
|The box warrior
|10
|2
|111
|7.
|Lanza FC yt
|10
|2
|111
|8.
|Youtube Rkls
|10
|2
|111
|9.
|Kyled6 Youtube
|10
|3
|110
|10.
|BMO Harris
|10
|3
|107
|11.
|Fair Input Apeyy
|9
|3
|106
|12.
|Code Roldin
|10
|1
|106
|13.
|Pau L2.
|10
|0
|106
|14.
|Ziful on YT
|9
|3
|105
|15.
|Ƥsycho ب
|7
|3
|104
|16.
|Hody With Zowie
|10
|2
|104
|17.
|Qwake V7
|10
|1
|104
|18.
|Monkdog.
|10
|3
|103
|19.
|Hunter luvs u
|8
|2
|103
|20.
|Sawydogg.
|10
|2
|103
|RANK
|PLAYER
|MATCHES
|WINS
|POINTS
|1.
|
Buggy-ツ
|8
|2
|102
|2.
|
Walt Glizney
|8
|2
|102
|3.
|
Yunite 293
|10
|3
|101
|4.
|
r7.astro on ig
|10
|1
|101
|5.
|
varzy Δ
|9
|1
|100
|6.
|
Vaqueer
|7
|2
|99
|7.
|
glizzy glad sxlo
|9
|1
|99
|8.
|
adrіel
|9
|2
|98
|9.
|
L2 wintrr
|9
|1
|98
|10.
|
REZ ASILLY GOOSE
|10
|1
|97
|11.
|
glizzy livid
|10
|1
|97
|12.
|
Felipazo.
|9
|1
|97
|13.
|
Imitate Brodi
|10
|1
|96
|14.
|
t a m o
|8
|3
|95
|15.
|
Kensay is Bored
|6
|2
|95
|16.
|
gаvіп
|10
|1
|95
|17.
|
Quіl
|9
|3
|94
|18.
|
Наvoc Alt
|8
|3
|93
|19.
|
Curmax
|5
|2
|93
|20.
|
ars sole.
|10
|2
|92
