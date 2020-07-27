Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, July 27 Latest Results And Prize Pool Details

As the highly-anticipated Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS 2020) is right around the corner, teams and players need to participate in the weekly Fortnite competitions to qualify for the FNCS 2020 qualifiers. Along with the Daily Trios Cup, Contender Cash Cup (Wednesday) and Champions Cash Cup (Thursday), the Fortnite Hype Nite allows players to try and qualify for the final tournament. The Hype Nite event for Season 2 Chapter 3 began on July 19, and will continue till August 16.

Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, July 27 - NA East – Top 20 (2:30 AM to 5:30 AM IST)

RANK PLAYER MATCHES WINS POINTS 1. Yung Scrapper 10 3 115 2. whewtom 10 3 113 3. EsnoBTW 10 3 113 4. Izzic On Nokia 7 3 112 5. aloof.hayn on ig 10 2 112 6. The box warrior 10 2 111 7. Lanza FC yt 10 2 111 8. Youtube Rkls 10 2 111 9. Kyled6 Youtube 10 3 110 10. BMO Harris 10 3 107 11. Fair Input Apeyy 9 3 106 12. Code Roldin 10 1 106 13. Pau L2. 10 0 106 14. Ziful on YT 9 3 105 15. Ƥsycho ب 7 3 104 16. Hody With Zowie 10 2 104 17. Qwake V7 10 1 104 18. Monkdog. 10 3 103 19. Hunter luvs u 8 2 103 20. Sawydogg. 10 2 103

Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, July 27 - NA West – Top 20 (6:30 AM to 9:30 AM IST)

RANK PLAYER MATCHES WINS POINTS 1. Buggy-ツ 8 2 102 2. Walt Glizney 8 2 102 3. Yunite 293 10 3 101 4. r7.astro on ig 10 1 101 5. varzy Δ 9 1 100 6. Vaqueer 7 2 99 7. glizzy glad sxlo 9 1 99 8. adrіel 9 2 98 9. L2 wintrr 9 1 98 10. REZ ASILLY GOOSE 10 1 97 11. glizzy livid 10 1 97 12. Felipazo. 9 1 97 13. Imitate Brodi 10 1 96 14. t a m o 8 3 95 15. Kensay is Bored 6 2 95 16. gаvіп 10 1 95 17. Quіl 9 3 94 18. Наvoc Alt 8 3 93 19. Curmax 5 2 93 20. ars sole. 10 2 92

Other Fortnite Hype Nite Scores (Top 3)

Fortnite Hype Nite Scores, July 27 – Europe (9:30 PM to 12:30 AM IST)

xkom AGО Czɑjnik. - 144 points (4 wins) Verox on linear- 135 points (2 wins) Kélio - 131 points (3 wins)

Fortnite Hype Nite Scores, July 27 – Brazil (2:30 AM to 5:30 AM IST)

Kuro ψ - 137 points (3 wins)

ƬΉӨЯ ᄂ2 - 119 points (3 wins)

krattzyache 32 - 112 points (3 wins)

Fortnite Hype Nite Scores, July 26 – Asia (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM)

Heart Shadoxx - 120 points (3 wins) ЯK. - 120 points (1 win) 0721.Player - 115 points (1 win)

Fortnite Hype Nite rewards

Top 1% - 500 Hype Points

Top 5% - 375 Hype Points

Top 10% - 250 Hype Points

Top 20% - 190 Hype Points

Top 50% - 125 Hype Points

