Fortnite Galaxy Cup: Eligibility, Format, Rewards And Other Details Of Top ESports Event

The announcement Fortnite Galaxy Cup was imminent after Samsung accidentally leaked the dates and the new exclusive Galaxy Scout skin ahead of the official release. On Monday, Epic Games finally released all details surrounding the latest addition to Fortnite's competitive events, which is scheduled to take place on July 25 and 26. Here's everything to know about the solo Fortnite Galaxy Cup tournament:
Unlike the speculation, Fortnite Galaxy Cup will not be a Samsung-exclusive event. Instead, it is an Android exclusive tournament with the Galaxy Scout outfit and Galaxy Wrap up for grabs for the participating players. The event will be open to all players on the Android platform (all regions) whose device supports the game and that have 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) enabled on their Epic Games accounts. There will be a three-hour session on each of the days that will last for approximately three hours. Matches will be capped at 10 for each player. Based on their Hype Points, players can participate in one of the three leagues:
Players will be rewarded points based on their placements and eliminations in every match. Each elimination is worth one point. Additionally, every player will also be awarded one point for every match played.
The top-performing players will be awarded the "Galaxy Scout" in-game cosmetic outfit and wrap. Players who earn at least five points will win the Galaxy in-game cosmetic wrap. The top players in the respective regions will be awarded the new exclusive skin:
|Region
|Rank
|
Europe
|
1st - 10,000th
|
NA East
|
1st - 6,250th
|
NA West
|
1st - 2,500th
|
Brazil
|
1st - 2,500th
|
Asia
|
1st - 1,250th
|
Oceania
|
1st - 1,250th
|
Middle East
|
1st - 1,250th
