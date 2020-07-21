Fortnite Galaxy Cup: Eligibility, Format, Rewards And Other Details Of Top ESports Event

The announcement Fortnite Galaxy Cup was imminent after Samsung accidentally leaked the dates and the new exclusive Galaxy Scout skin ahead of the official release. On Monday, Epic Games finally released all details surrounding the latest addition to Fortnite's competitive events, which is scheduled to take place on July 25 and 26. Here's everything to know about the solo Fortnite Galaxy Cup tournament:

Also Read | Hype Nite Points System: How Does Fortnite's Weekend Event Work Afterall?

Fortnite Galaxy Cup rules, format, eligibility

Unlike the speculation, Fortnite Galaxy Cup will not be a Samsung-exclusive event. Instead, it is an Android exclusive tournament with the Galaxy Scout outfit and Galaxy Wrap up for grabs for the participating players. The event will be open to all players on the Android platform (all regions) whose device supports the game and that have 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) enabled on their Epic Games accounts. There will be a three-hour session on each of the days that will last for approximately three hours. Matches will be capped at 10 for each player. Based on their Hype Points, players can participate in one of the three leagues:

Open League

Division I (0 - 249 Hype points)

Division II (250 - 499 Hype points)

Division III (500 - 999 Hype points)\

Division IV (1,000 - 1,499 Hype points)

Contender League

Division I (1,500 - 2,499 Hype points)

Division II (2,500 - 3,999 Hype points)

Division III (4,000 - 5,999 Hype points)

Champion League

Division I (6,000 - 11,999 Hype points)

Division II (12,000 - 15,999 Hype points)

Division III (16,000+ Hype points)

Also Read | Fortnite Community Battles: Get Free V-bucks By Joining Your Favourite Content Creator

Fortnite Galaxy Cup scoring system

Players will be rewarded points based on their placements and eliminations in every match. Each elimination is worth one point. Additionally, every player will also be awarded one point for every match played.

Victory Royale: 10 points

2nd - 5th: 7 points

6th - 15th: 5 points

16th - 25th: 3 points

Fortnite Galaxy Cup rewards

The top-performing players will be awarded the "Galaxy Scout" in-game cosmetic outfit and wrap. Players who earn at least five points will win the Galaxy in-game cosmetic wrap. The top players in the respective regions will be awarded the new exclusive skin:

Region Rank Europe 1st - 10,000th NA East 1st - 6,250th NA West 1st - 2,500th Brazil 1st - 2,500th Asia 1st - 1,250th Oceania 1st - 1,250th Middle East 1st - 1,250th

Also Read | Fortnite Galaxy Girl Skin Leaked, Tournament Schedule And Galaxy Cup Registration

Also Read | Fortnite Hype Nite Schedule And Start Time For Season 3, Chapter 2

(Image Credits: Epic Games Official Website)