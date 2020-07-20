Fortnite Galaxy Girl Skin Leaked, Tournament Schedule And Galaxy Cup Registration

Exclusive and unique skins have always been an integral part of the charm of Fortnite. The game recently unveiled its Aquaman and Black Manta skins for Battle Pass owners of the battle royale game. If leaks are to be believed, another skin exclusive for Samsung Galaxy owners might soon be released for users. According to ShiinaBR, known for credible leaks about the game, the first look of the new Galaxy Girl skin has been accidentally leaked by the mobile manufacturer. The name for the skin, as per leaks, is either Galaxy Girl or Galaxy Scout. The name should be confirmed once Samsung starts teasing the launch of the skin.

Samsung already has an exclusive Fortnite skin for its users. With more and more brands looking to cash in on the hype for the battle royale game, it appears Samsung is looking to add another skin to boost its appeal. Chinese manufacturer OnePlus unveiled its Bhangra Boogie emote, exclusive for OnePlus users.

Leaked Galaxy Girl skin at Samsung Health App #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/37LTaryjT9 — iannzits (@fu) July 17, 2020

Fortnite Galaxy Cup promotion, details leaked

Courtesy of Samsung's leak, details of the upcoming Fortnite Galaxy Cup are out too. Per reports, the Fortnite Galaxy Cup will be an invitation-only tournament that will take place on July 25 and July 26. The Fortnite community has already expressed disappointment with the tournament being invite-only. However, as of now, it remains unknown whether the competition will be exclusive for Samsung users or would be open for all. The registration for the tournament begins on July 20.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 started just last week, with all focus towards next month's Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS 2020). The Qualifiers will be held over two weekends – August 1-2 and August 8-9. The Finals are scheduled for August 14, 15 and 16. Apart from the big event, Fortnite has several weekly competitions for players around the world. The Daily Trios Cup, Contender Cash Cup, Champion Cash Cup along with the weekend-only Hype Nite event, allows players looking to enter the competitive scene with enough opportunities.

Other Fortnite skins and emotes officially confirmed:

Choose to ride in on the wings of an angel, or face the wrath of a demon.



Get the Eternal Struggle Set in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/jn4o60ciE5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 20, 2020

Choose a side ♦️



Grab the Double Agent Pack before it rotates out of the Shop! pic.twitter.com/nI1hAStTsJ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 19, 2020

Go, go, go, go, let's go and bust out some 🔥 moves by @Jalaiah



The Renegade Emote is available now in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/EeXtdcxubh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 18, 2020

