Hype Nite Points System: How Does Fortnite's Weekend Event Work Afterall?

With all eyes set on Fortnite Champion Series, players from all around the world are engaging in the weekly events in order to test their mettle against fellow players. Also, a way to rake in a decent prize money every week, the weekly events like Daily Trios Cup, Champion Cash Cup, Contender Cash Cup and Platform Cash Cup are widely popular among semi-professional and amateur players. The weekend event, Fortnite Hype Nite is equally popular among players, although the competition is played only for Hype Points, which if you ask a Fortnite rank-pusher, is very very important. Here's everything to know about the Hype Nite points system:
One of the oldest Fortnite competitive plays, Hype Nite has been around several seasons now. Chapter 2 Season 3 of the battle royal title brings the newest edition of Hype Nite, which started on Sunday, July 19. The event is scheduled for every Sunday till August 16. Hype Nite is a open-for-all tournament, where a players Hype Points every week decides his/her participation in the various divisions. The competitive mode comprises of three leagues divided into 10 divisions:
Division I (0 - 249 Hype points)
Division II (250 - 499 Hype points)
Division III (500 - 999 Hype points)
Division IV (1,000 - 1,499 Hype points)
Division I (1,500 - 2,499 Hype points)
Division II (2,500 - 3,999 Hype points)
Division III (4,000 - 5,999 Hype points)
Division I (6,000 - 11,999 Hype points)
Division II (12,000 - 15,999 Hype points)
Division III (16,000+ Hype points)
Each Fortnite Hype Nite live session will have a three-hour window for players to join matches. Each player/team can play a maximum of 10 matches in one session. After the end of the session, the teams are placed based on their accumulated points. Here's how Hype Nite points system work:
Points are distributed based on placement points and eliminations. A Victory Royale (win) is worth 14 points. Teams also earn points based on the number of eliminations in each game (each elimination: 1 point). Unlike other events, elimination points are not capped during Hype Nite.
Placement points:
|Rank
|Prize (Hype Points)
|
Top 1%
|
500
|
Top 5%
|
375
|
Top 10%
|250
|
Top 20%
|190
|
Top 50%
|125
1. DEXZUSZN-IG - 145 points (3 wins, 76 eliminations)
1.FoesFoe on ig - 130 points (0 wins, 64 eliminations)
1.Txlents - 117 points (3 wins, 42 eliminations)
1. bleuZK - 165 points (3 wins, 86 eliminations)
1. Scorch - 127 points (2 wins, 55 eliminations)
1. Twitch Ornataz - 125 points (3 wins, 56 eliminations)
1. hadesfanboy01 - 124 points (2 wins, 54 eliminations)
1. Youtube Mydro - 118 points (2 wins, 66 eliminations)
1. Twitter TeekewFN - 118 points (2 wins, 51 eliminations)
