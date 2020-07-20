Hype Nite Points System: How Does Fortnite's Weekend Event Work Afterall?

Last Updated:

With all eyes set on Fortnite Champion Series, players from all around the world are engaging in the weekly events in order to test their mettle against fellow players. Also, a way to rake in a decent prize money every week, the weekly events like Daily Trios Cup, Champion Cash Cup, Contender Cash Cup and Platform Cash Cup are widely popular among semi-professional and amateur players. The weekend event, Fortnite Hype Nite is equally popular among players, although the competition is played only for Hype Points, which if you ask a Fortnite rank-pusher, is very very important. Here's everything to know about the Hype Nite points system:

What is Hype Nite?

One of the oldest Fortnite competitive plays, Hype Nite has been around several seasons now. Chapter 2 Season 3 of the battle royal title brings the newest edition of Hype Nite, which started on Sunday, July 19. The event is scheduled for every Sunday till August 16. Hype Nite is a open-for-all tournament, where a players Hype Points every week decides his/her participation in the various divisions. The competitive mode comprises of three leagues divided into 10 divisions:

Open League

Division I (0 - 249 Hype points)
Division II (250 - 499 Hype points)
Division III (500 - 999 Hype points)
Division IV (1,000 - 1,499 Hype points)

Contender League

Division I (1,500 - 2,499 Hype points)
Division II (2,500 - 3,999 Hype points)
Division III (4,000 - 5,999 Hype points)

Champion League

Division I (6,000 - 11,999 Hype points)
Division II (12,000 - 15,999 Hype points)
Division III (16,000+ Hype points)

How does Hype Nite work?

Each Fortnite Hype Nite live session will have a three-hour window for players to join matches. Each player/team can play a maximum of 10 matches in one session. After the end of the session, the teams are placed based on their accumulated points. Here's how Hype Nite points system work:

Points are distributed based on placement points and eliminations. A Victory Royale (win) is worth 14 points. Teams also earn points based on the number of eliminations in each game (each elimination: 1 point). Unlike other events, elimination points are not capped during Hype Nite. 

Placement points:

  • Victory Royale: 14 points
  • 2nd: 11 points
  • 3rd: 10 points
  • 4th - 5th: 9 points
  • 6th - 10th: 8 points
  • 11th - 15th: 7 points
  • 16th - 20th: 6 points
  • 21st - 25th: 5 points
  • 26th - 30th: 4 points
  • 31st - 40th: 3 points
  • 41st - 50th: 2 points
  • 51st - 75th: 1 point

Hype Nite prize pool

Rank Prize (Hype Points)

Top 1%    

500

Top 5%      

375

Top 10%

 250

Top 20%

 190

Top 50%

 125

Fortnite Hype Nite leaderboard, latest standings (top 3)

NA-West

1. DEXZUSZN-IG - 145 points (3 wins, 76 eliminations)

1.FoesFoe on ig - 130 points (0 wins, 64 eliminations)

1.Txlents - 117 points (3 wins, 42 eliminations)

NA-East

1. bleuZK - 165 points (3 wins, 86 eliminations)

1. Scorch - 127 points (2 wins, 55 eliminations)

1. Twitch Ornataz - 125 points (3 wins, 56 eliminations)

Europe

1. hadesfanboy01 - 124 points (2 wins, 54 eliminations)

1. Youtube Mydro - 118 points (2 wins, 66 eliminations)

1. Twitter TeekewFN - 118 points (2 wins, 51 eliminations)

