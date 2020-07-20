Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, Latest Results And Prize Pool Details

With Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS 2020) in the horizon, the weekly Fortnite events are crucial for teams looking to participate in the FNCS 2020 qualifiers. Coupled with the Daily Trios Cup, Contender Cash Cup (Wednesday) and Champions Cash Cup (Thursday), the weekend Hype Nite is yet another competitive tournament for teams and players to test their mettle. The Hype Nite event for Season 2 Chapter 3 started on July 19 and will continue till August 16.

Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard - NA East

Team WWCD Eliminations Points 1 bleuZK 3 86 165 2 Scоrсh 2 55 127 3 Twitch Ornataz 3 56 125 4 DARKZY ON YT 3 35 120 5 Sаeki 2 73 120 6 waifu sreoana 2 65 120 7 Apulze 3 50 114 8 YT Jaxonszn 2 33 110 9 Devour Spades YT 2 45 109 10 carter1k 2 33 109 11 99 Death. 4 38 116 12 RoV FurR 3 44 106 13 NT Radiant 2 48 106 14 Axit x Robilik0 2 36 106 15 YEMEN-_-MAN 1 39 106 16 TheBajich 4 49 105 17 fake金 2 38 105 18 Measuring Tape. 2 29 105 19 lonely effectz 1 34 105 20 Crix 1 32 105

Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard - Europe

Team WWCD Kills Points 1 hadesfanboy01 2 54 124 2 Youtube Mydro 2 66 118 3 Twitter TeekewFN 2 51 118 4 µmaxµ 2 58 115 5 BrazaLoveSabb 2 46 114 6 PA TayZRow 3 47 111 7 dєfenduhh 2 61 111 8 Faymay.S4 2 42 111 9 RVG Xlo . 3 31 110 10 get-sh1ton-kid 2 63 110 11 Slayyerrṙ 2 56 109 12 Element ღ Emma 2 35 108 13 alopezna 0 iq 2 34 108 14 from EU btw 1 50 108 15 ViBes.DK 1 42 108 16 Babymoench Tzm 4 45 107 17 Jacha 9 años 1 58 107 18 IG juuzz.fn 1 53 107 19 MokzyHD 3 37 106 20 acolyte yzix 2 29 106

Fortnite Hype Nite Scores (Top 3)

Oceania

1. kirogen. - 149 points (74 eliminations)

2. king sips - 121 points (50 eliminations)

3. Sarus. - 119 points (64 eliminations)

Brazil

1. 999 - 118 points (65 eliminations)

2. RuledByZenon - 118 points (58 eliminations)

3. TwitchDeefaulted - 111 points (54 eliminations)

Asia

1. rehx no.1 - 112 points (57 eliminations)

3. どちゃ - 108 points (47 eliminations)

Middle East

1. CA Exterah - 139 points (57 eliminations)

2. سمبول Midas. - 134 points (63 eliminations)

3. D4rk么 - 133 points (54 eliminations)

The Hype Nite event for NA West region was ongoing at the time of writing.

Fortnite Hype Nite rewards

Top 1% - 500 Hype Points

Top 5% - 375 Hype Points

Top 10% - 250 Hype Points

Top 20% - 190 Hype Points

Top 50% - 125 Hype Points

