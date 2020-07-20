Last Updated:

Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, Latest Results And Prize Pool Details

Fortnite Hype Nite leaderboard: The first-weekend event of Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 3 was played on Sunday, July 19. Check out the latest results.

fortnite hype nite leaderboard

With Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS 2020) in the horizon, the weekly Fortnite events are crucial for teams looking to participate in the FNCS 2020 qualifiers. Coupled with the Daily Trios Cup, Contender Cash Cup (Wednesday) and Champions Cash Cup (Thursday), the weekend Hype Nite is yet another competitive tournament for teams and players to test their mettle. The Hype Nite event for Season 2 Chapter 3 started on July 19 and will continue till August 16. 

Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard - NA East

  Team WWCD Eliminations Points
1 bleuZK 3 86 165
2 Scоrсh 2 55 127
3 Twitch Ornataz 3 56 125
4 DARKZY ON YT 3 35 120
5 Sаeki 2 73 120
6 waifu sreoana 2 65 120
7 Apulze 3 50 114
8 YT Jaxonszn 2 33 110
9 Devour Spades YT 2 45 109
10 carter1k 2 33 109
11 99 Death. 4 38 116
12 RoV FurR 3 44 106
13 NT Radiant 2 48 106
14 Axit x Robilik0 2 36 106
15 YEMEN-_-MAN 1 39 106
16 TheBajich 4 49 105
17 fake金 2 38 105
18 Measuring Tape. 2 29 105
19 lonely effectz 1 34 105
20 Crix 1 32 105

Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard - Europe

  Team WWCD Kills Points
1 hadesfanboy01 2 54 124
2 Youtube Mydro 2 66 118
3 Twitter TeekewFN 2 51 118
4 µmaxµ 2 58 115
5 BrazaLoveSabb 2 46 114
6 PA TayZRow 3 47 111
7 dєfenduhh 2 61 111
8 Faymay.S4 2 42 111
9 RVG Xlo . 3 31 110
10 get-sh1ton-kid 2 63 110
11 Slayyerrṙ 2 56 109
12 Element ღ Emma 2 35 108
13 alopezna 0 iq 2 34 108
14 from EU btw 1 50 108
15 ViBes.DK 1 42 108
16 Babymoench Tzm 4 45 107
17 Jacha 9 años 1 58 107
18 IG juuzz.fn 1 53 107
19 MokzyHD 3 37 106
20 acolyte yzix 2 29 106

Fortnite Hype Nite Scores (Top 3)

Oceania

1. kirogen. - 149 points (74 eliminations)

2. king sips - 121 points (50 eliminations)

3. Sarus. - 119 points (64 eliminations)

Brazil 

1. 999 - 118 points (65 eliminations)

2. RuledByZenon - 118 points (58 eliminations)

3. TwitchDeefaulted - 111 points (54 eliminations)

Asia

1. rehx no.1 - 112 points (57 eliminations)

2. أنا مغفل. ارابار

3. どちゃ - 108 points (47 eliminations)

Middle East

1. CA Exterah - 139 points (57 eliminations)

2. سمبول Midas. - 134 points (63 eliminations)

3. D4rk么 - 133 points (54 eliminations)

The Hype Nite event for NA West region was ongoing at the time of writing. 

Fortnite Hype Nite rewards

Top 1%  -   500 Hype Points

Top 5%   -   375 Hype Points

Top 10%  -  250 Hype Points

Top 20%  -  190 Hype Points

Top 50%  -  125 Hype Points

