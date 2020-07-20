Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, Latest Results And Prize Pool Details

Quick links:
With Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS 2020) in the horizon, the weekly Fortnite events are crucial for teams looking to participate in the FNCS 2020 qualifiers. Coupled with the Daily Trios Cup, Contender Cash Cup (Wednesday) and Champions Cash Cup (Thursday), the weekend Hype Nite is yet another competitive tournament for teams and players to test their mettle. The Hype Nite event for Season 2 Chapter 3 started on July 19 and will continue till August 16.
Welcome to the waves 🌊— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 17, 2020
The Island has flooded and there are all new areas to explore, Marauders to take on and... sharks to ride?
Dive into #FortniteSeason3 now! pic.twitter.com/cdWDn9yXt1
|Team
|WWCD
|Eliminations
|Points
|1
|bleuZK
|3
|86
|165
|2
|Scоrсh
|2
|55
|127
|3
|Twitch Ornataz
|3
|56
|125
|4
|DARKZY ON YT
|3
|35
|120
|5
|Sаeki
|2
|73
|120
|6
|waifu sreoana
|2
|65
|120
|7
|Apulze
|3
|50
|114
|8
|YT Jaxonszn
|2
|33
|110
|9
|Devour Spades YT
|2
|45
|109
|10
|carter1k
|2
|33
|109
|11
|99 Death.
|4
|38
|116
|12
|RoV FurR
|3
|44
|106
|13
|NT Radiant
|2
|48
|106
|14
|Axit x Robilik0
|2
|36
|106
|15
|YEMEN-_-MAN
|1
|39
|106
|16
|TheBajich
|4
|49
|105
|17
|fake金
|2
|38
|105
|18
|Measuring Tape.
|2
|29
|105
|19
|lonely effectz
|1
|34
|105
|20
|Crix
|1
|32
|105
|Team
|WWCD
|Kills
|Points
|1
|hadesfanboy01
|2
|54
|124
|2
|Youtube Mydro
|2
|66
|118
|3
|Twitter TeekewFN
|2
|51
|118
|4
|µmaxµ
|2
|58
|115
|5
|BrazaLoveSabb
|2
|46
|114
|6
|PA TayZRow
|3
|47
|111
|7
|dєfenduhh
|2
|61
|111
|8
|Faymay.S4
|2
|42
|111
|9
|RVG Xlo .
|3
|31
|110
|10
|get-sh1ton-kid
|2
|63
|110
|11
|Slayyerrṙ
|2
|56
|109
|12
|Element ღ Emma
|2
|35
|108
|13
|alopezna 0 iq
|2
|34
|108
|14
|from EU btw
|1
|50
|108
|15
|ViBes.DK
|1
|42
|108
|16
|Babymoench Tzm
|4
|45
|107
|17
|Jacha 9 años
|1
|58
|107
|18
|IG juuzz.fn
|1
|53
|107
|19
|MokzyHD
|3
|37
|106
|20
|acolyte yzix
|2
|29
|106
1. kirogen. - 149 points (74 eliminations)
2. king sips - 121 points (50 eliminations)
3. Sarus. - 119 points (64 eliminations)
1. 999 - 118 points (65 eliminations)
2. RuledByZenon - 118 points (58 eliminations)
3. TwitchDeefaulted - 111 points (54 eliminations)
1. rehx no.1 - 112 points (57 eliminations)
2. أنا مغفل. ارابار
3. どちゃ - 108 points (47 eliminations)
1. CA Exterah - 139 points (57 eliminations)
2. سمبول Midas. - 134 points (63 eliminations)
3. D4rk么 - 133 points (54 eliminations)
The Hype Nite event for NA West region was ongoing at the time of writing.
Top 1% - 500 Hype Points
Top 5% - 375 Hype Points
Top 10% - 250 Hype Points
Top 20% - 190 Hype Points
Top 50% - 125 Hype Points
