Fortnite Star Tfue Trolls Ninja's Wife Jessica Blevins With Suggestive Instagram Post

Fortnite is one of the biggest battle royale games which is played by millions around the world. The game has become a true phenomenon; however, it also faces its fair share of controversies involving not only the game in itself but also the streamers and those part of the Fortnite community. One such case involves Fornite pro Turner Tenney, better known as Tfue, and Jessica Blevins, wife and manager of Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins.

Tfue trolls Jessica Blevins on Instagram

While Tfue is one of the highly skilled Fortnite streamers, he also has an eccentric side to his personality which usually overshadows his skills. It now appears that Tyles is looking to get under the skin of Jessica Blevins by trolling her on Instagram.

Tfue shared a suggestive picture of himself on the platform and captioned it “Hey sweetie @jessicablevins” which seemed like an attempt to casually disrespect Jessica Blevins after her recent social media spat with Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel. Tfue and Jessica Blevins were also involved in a recent controversy after the former got into a public feud with Ninja. This was when Jessica had accused Tfue of purposefully trying to feud with her husband Ninja saying that he was in dire straits financially.

The ordeal began after Tfue accidentally leaked some private information online, including contact details of YouTube star Mr Beast while co-streaming the Rock, Paper, Scissors charity tournament. The online event was supposed to be streamed exclusively on Mr Beast's YouTube channel, for which Ninja criticized Tfue for streaming his perspective of the event on his personal Twitch, rather than directing viewers to the main YouTube stream organised by Mr Beast. He was also criticized for the accidental leak of Mr Beast's phone number.

Tfue was quick to apologize to Mr Beast following the incident and also fired back at Ninja for getting involved in the situation. After a heated exchange, Jessica Blevins responded to the drama claiming that there have been some rumours blaming Ninja for the leak. She also reminded readers that it's Tfue who was behind the leaks, and claimed that Turner is just desperate for money.

Image credits: Tfue - Jessica Blevins | Instagram