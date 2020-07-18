Fortnite Hype Nite Rewards, Hype Nite 2020 Prize Pool Information

Fortnite Hype Nite is a recurring 2-day tournament that is scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays. The latest edition of Fortnite Hype Nite 2020 live begins from July 19 and will go on till Aug 16, with the event taking place each Sunday. Here is all the information on Fortnite Hype Nite rewards, Fortnite Hype Nite prize pool and Fortnite Hype Nite winner prize.

Also Read: Free Fortnite Skins: Here Are The Easiest Ways To Get These Free Skins

What is Fortnite Hype Nite 2020 live?

Fortnite Hype Nite is a standard rule set tournament, where each elimination gives the player a point. Players also get more Fortnite Hype Nite rewards the higher they finish in the game. While anyone can participate in Fortnite Hype Nite 2020 live, only players with 300+ hype points can participate in the Fortnite Hype Nite+ tournament. The Fortnite Hype Nite tournament is divided into 3 leagues and 10 divisions.

Also Read: Where Is The Yacht In Fortnite Map? Learn How And Where To Land Here

Fortnite Hype Nite rewards update

Players play the tournament for the Fortnite Hype Nite rewards. Different players, depending on their kills and their final position are given Fortnite Hype Nite rewards. Victory Royale forms the biggest chunk of the Fortnite Hype Nite rewards, with the player getting 14 points. Fortnite Hype Nite rewards for 2nd and 3rd places are 11 and 10 points respectively. Fortnite Hype Nite rewards are also doled out to all the top 75 players. Below is the official Fortnite Hype Nite rewards list.

Victory Royale: 14 points

2nd: 11 points

11 points 3rd: 10 points

10 points 4th - 5th: 9 points

9 points 6th - 10th: 8 points

8 points 11th - 15th: 7 points

7 points 16th - 20th: 6 points

6 points 21st - 25th: 5 points

5 points 26th - 30th: 4 points

4 points 31st - 40th: 3 points

3 points 41st - 50th: 2 points

2 points 51st - 75th: 1 point

Fortnite Hype Nite prize pool information

The Fortnite Hype Nite 2020 live tournament also features several other rewards apart from the points. This includes the Fortnite Hype Nite prize pool and the Fortnite Hype Nite winner prize. After the Fortnite Hype Nite 2020 live session ends, the Fortnite Hype Nite winner prize will be awarded to the players at the top of the leader board charts. Here is the Fortnite Hype Nite prize pool distribution.

Also Read: Fortnite Season 3: Where Is The Upgrade Bench In Salty Springs?

Rank Prize

Top 1% 500 Hype

Top 5% 375 Hype

Top 10% 250 Hype

Top 20% 190 Hype

Top 50% 125 Hype

Also Read: Gorgeous Gorge Location In Fortnite: How To Dive Over The Waterfall At Gorgeous Gorge?

The Epic Games website has all the information and regulations regarding the Fortnite Hype Nite prize pool. According to Epic, only the highest-scoring players will be eligible to receive prizes from the Fortnite Hype Nite 2020 prize pool. Also, prizes awarded to winning players cannot be transferred to other players.

Image Courtesy: epicgames.com