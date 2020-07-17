Where Is The Yacht In Fortnite Map? Learn How And Where To Land Here

After Fortnite Season 3 came out, players went crazy because of all the new updates that came with it especially the new and creative challenges. However, where players are enjoying the flooded map and the new challenges, a single challenge in the game has got them confused. They need to come in the top 25 to complete the challenge.

But, most importantly they need to know where is the Yacht in Fornite map. If you are also confused about "where is the Yacht in Fornite map?" Here is all you need to know.

What is the Yacht challenge in Fortnite Week 5 challenges?

One of the challenges in Fortnite Week 5 challenges requires players to land at the Yacht and finish top 25. This simply means that you have to land at the Yacht, and then survive until you are amongst the top 25 players alive. Many people are completely confused about The Yacht in Fornite season 3 as it is now on a different place and not on the ship where Meowscles resided in Season 2.

Where is The Yacht in Fortnite map?

Spotting The Yacht is not difficult, as you can see in the map, it can be found just northwest of Craggy Cliffs, stationed in the water. However, you need to know that “The Yacht” will still not be listed on the map after visiting it as it is an unnamed point of interest now.

To complete the Fortnite Week 5 challenge, all you have to do is land on the location marked on the map. After jumping from the battle bus and landing on The Yacht, the most essential part about completing the Fortnite Season 3 challenge is to survive to the top 25.

Make sure you know that there will be a significant number of players landing on the same location and that is what makes this challenge so interesting. Nevertheless, it is said that you do not have to survive and come in the top 25 at the same location to complete the Fortnite Week 5 challenge.

All Images ~ Epic Games

