Fortnite Season 3: Where Is The Upgrade Bench In Salty Springs?

Epic Games has rolled out the next batch of weekly challenges for Week 5 of Fortnite Season 3. Players who have bought the Chapter 2, Season 3 Battle Pass will be able to level up and earn all the exciting rewards by completing these challenges. Most of these Fortnite challenges this week are pretty straightforward; however, some can be a bit tricky. One of the challenges requires a player to upgrade weapon at Salty Springs.

Also Read | Coral Cove Location In Fortnite Season 3: Where Is Trident At Coral Cove?

Where is the upgrade bench in Salty Springs?

Salty Springs is one of the locations that have been in Fortnite for quite some time now. However, the appearance of the area has undergone some significant transformation after Chapter 2, Season 3 update. What makes it trickier is players can now take the upgrade bench along with them after they use it themselves. The good news is that Salty Springs now has a fixed improvement workbench which is in the red brick building on the northernmost side of the area.

Also Read | Fortnite Challenges Week 5: List Of All Challenges You Need To Complete This Week

Image credits: Epic Games

How to upgrade your weapon at Salty Springs?

To upgrade your weapons at Salty Springs, you will first need to collect some resources which include 10 wood, 10 metals, and 10 bricks. It is advisable that you upgrade those weapons that belong to the lower-tier, as this might require you to gather lesser resources as compared to high tier weapons. Once you have the required resources, you need to drop at the above location and get inside the house which is on the ground floor of the large red building. After entering the house, you will find the upgrade bench right in front of you.

Also Read | Fortnite Leaks Reveal Black Manta Skin Release Date And Other Upcoming Events

Get in front of the upgrade bench and long-press 'E' to upgrade the weapon. Interestingly, you will also be able to pick up the bench if you destroy it after upgrading your weapon. If you decide to pick it up, you will be able to move it to a different location. You should also note that if some other player reached the location before you did and already moved it to a different location, then you won't be able to complete the challenge.

So, if you don’t want to risk going to Salty Springs only to discover that the upgrade bench is already stolen, you can loot until you find your own. It is highly likely that some mischievous player will steal this particular bench before the end of this week's challenge.

Also Read | Best Fortnite Creative Maps And The Creative Codes To Enter These Modes

Image credits: Bodil40 | YouTube