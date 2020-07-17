Gorgeous Gorge Location In Fortnite: How To Dive Over The Waterfall At Gorgeous Gorge?

The new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has been intriguing all the players in the gaming community especially the interesting challenges that keep coming up. Currently, many players are curious to know the Gorgeous Gorge location and how to dive over the waterfall at Gorgeous Gorge.

If you complete this mission, you will get a brand new skin of Arthur Curry (new Aquaman skin) in Fortnite. If you want to earn a new Aquaman skin and you are wondering about the Gorgeous Gorge location and how to dive over the waterfall, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Gorgeous Gorge location in Fortnite

Well, it has been noted that many players find it confusing to complete the challenge, but it is comparatively quite simple. All you need to know is where to go and you will be all set to complete the challenge. As Gorgeous Gorge location is not mentioned in the Fortnite Map, it is probably hard to locate it.

However, one can easily find the area at the northern end of the river that runs to the west of Lazy Lake and southeast of The Authority. On the map, you can find it at E5/F5 overlapping, and as you approach from the Battle Bus, it should be reasonably easy to spot.

Image ~ Epic Games

How to dive over the waterfall at Gorgeous Gorge?

First things first, to complete the challenge you would have to be prepared. Second, you have to complete five weekly Aquaman challenges, including the newest one, where you have to claim your Trident at Coral Cove. Once you have completed all the Aquaman challenges, equip the Aquaman skin from the Locker menu before the start of a match. Now to complete the challenge you have to go to the waterfall at Gorgeous Gorge location.

As soon as you reach the Gorgeous Gorge location, simply make your way into the river and jump off from the edge of the waterfall at Gorgeous Gorge. You will see, once you dive into the water and emerge, you will find you have smoothly transitioned into the shirtless Arthur Curry version of the Aquaman skin.

