Fortnite Mongraal Cup Leaderboard, Overall Standings And Latest Results

Fortnite Mongraal Cup, which was to be held over the course of two days, began on Tuesday, July 14. The cup was created by the game in collaborating with Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson, who plays for the FaZe Clan Europe. The games were available to stream on Mongraal's Twitch channel. The total prize pool for the tournament was $10,000 and was played with two rounds every day. While anyone could register, only the top 1000 players advanced to round two.

Fortnite Mongraal Cup Leaderboard: Organizers announce who stopped the Fortnite Mongraal Cup Standings

MONGRAAL CUP STANDINGS



1st @rezonay_

2nd @seanvpx

3rd @Endretta



Thank you everyone who participated and streamed the cup, also big thanks to epic for letting me host, I love you guys ♥️🥺 — code mongraal #ad 🍀 (@Mongraal) July 14, 2020

Fortnite Mongraal Cup Results: Who topped the Fortnite Mongraal Cup Leaderboard?

As per the Fortnite tracker site, Rezon Ay was ranked first on the Fortnite Mongraal Cup Standings with 507 points, eight matches and five wins. SELECT SEANVP, who ranks second, has 411 points, eight matches and one win. MSF Endretta was placed third on the Fortnite Mongraal Cup Standings with 398 points, nine matches and one win. Rezon Ay won $3000 for the first place, while SELECT SEANVP and MSF Endretta won $2000 and $1500 respectively.

Fortnite Mongraal Cup Results: Rezon Ay tops the Fortnite Mongraal Cup Leaderboard

Fortnite Mongraal Cup Leaderboard: Fortnite Cup Standings, Fortnite Cup results and Fortnite Mongraal Cup points table

RANK PLAYER POINTS MATCHES WINS 1 rezon ay 507 8 5 2 SELECT SEANVP 411 8 1 3 MSF Endretta 398 9 1 4 pinq loves numby 396 9 0 5 chapix zZz 387 10 0 6 AyarBaffo 375 9 1 7 Grizi 4zr 373 8 0 8 Wave JannisZ 371 7 0 9 Hus - 367 8 0 10 DK Lzrxy 367 10 0 11 TomzyV1 367 10 10 12 CR Meta 361 8 0 13 Wave etq 350 7 1 14 Jоefn 347 10 2 15 timaay23 347 9 0 16 iTHR sweet 346 10 0 17 ATX Lnuef 344 8 0 18 OVA Fastroki лол 343 8 1 19 Zestful マ 338 9 1 20 SRN Vоrtexia 337 8 0 21 mаrce1 336 10 0 22 QuicH0u 335 9 0 23 LeStream Skite 332 9 0 24 Wave Fray 329 9 1 25 AMP Flakezyy 329 10 1 26 25.000 arena pts 328 8 0 27 VP Kiryache32 327 8 2 28 SRN Minny 326 9 1 29 Th0masHD 326 10 1 30 passivq 321 8 0

Fortning Mongraal Cup Points table: How was the Fortnite Mongraal Cup Leaderboard and Fortnite Mongral Cup Standings scored?

The Fortnite Mongraal Cup is currently open to players only in the European regions, which indicates that people living outside Europe cannot participate. As it is an open tournament, anyone can participate and try to top the Fortnite Mongraal Cup points table. Any player who does not have an account can sign up for a new one and register. However, to move ahead in the Fornite Cup Leaderboard, players will have to rank among the best 1000 players as per the scale provided by the organizers.

Fortnite Mongraal Cup Standings: How are the Fortnite Mongraal Cup Results and Fortnite Mongraal Cup Winners determined?

Victory Royale +6 Reach Top 2 +2 Reach Top 3 +2 Reach Top 5 +2 Reach Top 6 to Top 50 +1 Each Elimination +3

