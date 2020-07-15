Last Updated:

Fortnite Mongraal Cup Leaderboard, Overall Standings And Latest Results

Fortnite Mongraal Cup leaderboard: Following the two-day Fortnite Mongraal Cup, Rezon Ay ranked first while players SELECT SEANVP and MSF Endretta followed.

Written By
Devika Pawar
fortnite mongraal cup leaderboard

Fortnite Mongraal Cup, which was to be held over the course of two days, began on Tuesday, July 14. The cup was created by the game in collaborating with Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson, who plays for the FaZe Clan Europe. The games were available to stream on Mongraal's Twitch channel. The total prize pool for the tournament was $10,000 and was played with two rounds every day. While anyone could register, only the top 1000 players advanced to round two. 

Fortnite Mongraal Cup Leaderboard: Organizers announce who stopped the Fortnite Mongraal Cup Standings

Fortnite Mongraal Cup Results: Who topped the Fortnite Mongraal Cup Leaderboard?

As per the Fortnite tracker site, Rezon Ay was ranked first on the Fortnite Mongraal Cup Standings with 507 points, eight matches and five wins. SELECT SEANVP, who ranks second, has 411 points, eight matches and one win. MSF Endretta was placed third on the Fortnite Mongraal Cup Standings with 398 points, nine matches and one win. Rezon Ay won $3000 for the first place, while SELECT SEANVP and MSF Endretta won $2000 and $1500 respectively. 

Fortnite Mongraal Cup Results: Rezon Ay tops the Fortnite Mongraal Cup Leaderboard

Fortnite Mongraal Cup Leaderboard: Fortnite Cup Standings, Fortnite Cup results and Fortnite Mongraal Cup points table

RANK PLAYER POINTS MATCHES WINS
1 rezon ay 

507

 8 5
2 SELECT SEANVP

411

 8 1
3 MSF Endretta

398

 9 1
4 pinq loves numby

396

 9 0
5 chapix zZz

387

 10 0
6 AyarBaffo

375

 9 1
7 Grizi 4zr

 

373

 

 8 0
8 Wave JannisZ

371

 7 0
9

Hus -

367

 8 0
10

DK Lzrxy

367

 10 0
11

TomzyV1

 367 10 10
12

CR Meta

 361 8 0
13

Wave etq

 350 7 1
14

Jоefn

 347 10 2
15

timaay23

 347 9 0
16

iTHR sweet

 346 10 0
17

ATX Lnuef

 344 8 0
18

OVA Fastroki лол

 343 8 1
19

Zestful マ

 338 9 1
20

SRN Vоrtexia

 337 8 0
21

mаrce1

 336 10 0
22

QuicH0u

 335 9 0
23

LeStream Skite

 332 9 0
24

Wave Fray

 329 9 1
25

AMP Flakezyy

 329 10 1
26

25.000 arena pts

 328 8 0
27

VP Kiryache32

 327 8 2
28

SRN Minny

 326 9 1
29

Th0masHD

 326 10 1
30

passivq

 321 8 0

Fortning Mongraal Cup Points table: How was the Fortnite Mongraal Cup Leaderboard and Fortnite Mongral Cup Standings scored?

The Fortnite Mongraal Cup is currently open to players only in the European regions, which indicates that people living outside Europe cannot participate. As it is an open tournament, anyone can participate and try to top the Fortnite Mongraal Cup points table. Any player who does not have an account can sign up for a new one and register. However, to move ahead in the Fornite Cup Leaderboard, players will have to rank among the best 1000 players as per the scale provided by the organizers. 

Fortnite Mongraal Cup Standings: How are the Fortnite Mongraal Cup Results and Fortnite Mongraal Cup Winners determined?

Victory Royale

 +6

Reach Top 2

 +2

Reach Top 3

 +2

Reach Top 5

 +2

Reach Top 6 to Top 50

 +1

Each Elimination

 +3

(Image source: Mongraal official account – @Mongraal)

