Fortnite Mongraal Cup Leaderboard, Overall Standings And Latest Results

Fortnite Mongraal Cup, which was to be held over the course of two days, began on Tuesday, July 14. The cup was created by the game in collaborating with Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson, who plays for the FaZe Clan Europe. The games were available to stream on Mongraal's Twitch channel. The total prize pool for the tournament was $10,000 and was played with two rounds every day. While anyone could register, only the top 1000 players advanced to round two.
As per the Fortnite tracker site, Rezon Ay was ranked first on the Fortnite Mongraal Cup Standings with 507 points, eight matches and five wins. SELECT SEANVP, who ranks second, has 411 points, eight matches and one win. MSF Endretta was placed third on the Fortnite Mongraal Cup Standings with 398 points, nine matches and one win. Rezon Ay won $3000 for the first place, while SELECT SEANVP and MSF Endretta won $2000 and $1500 respectively.
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|MATCHES
|WINS
|1
|rezon ay
|
507
|8
|5
|2
|SELECT SEANVP
|
411
|8
|1
|3
|MSF Endretta
|
398
|9
|1
|4
|pinq loves numby
|
396
|9
|0
|5
|chapix zZz
|
387
|10
|0
|6
|AyarBaffo
|
375
|9
|1
|7
|Grizi 4zr
|
373
|8
|0
|8
|Wave JannisZ
|
371
|7
|0
|9
|
Hus -
|
367
|8
|0
|10
|
DK Lzrxy
|
367
|10
|0
|11
|
TomzyV1
|367
|10
|10
|12
|
CR Meta
|361
|8
|0
|13
|
Wave etq
|350
|7
|1
|14
|
Jоefn
|347
|10
|2
|15
|
timaay23
|347
|9
|0
|16
|
iTHR sweet
|346
|10
|0
|17
|
ATX Lnuef
|344
|8
|0
|18
|
OVA Fastroki лол
|343
|8
|1
|19
|
Zestful マ
|338
|9
|1
|20
|
SRN Vоrtexia
|337
|8
|0
|21
|
mаrce1
|336
|10
|0
|22
|
QuicH0u
|335
|9
|0
|23
|
LeStream Skite
|332
|9
|0
|24
|
Wave Fray
|329
|9
|1
|25
|
AMP Flakezyy
|329
|10
|1
|26
|
25.000 arena pts
|328
|8
|0
|27
|
VP Kiryache32
|327
|8
|2
|28
|
SRN Minny
|326
|9
|1
|29
|
Th0masHD
|326
|10
|1
|30
|
passivq
|321
|8
|0
The Fortnite Mongraal Cup is currently open to players only in the European regions, which indicates that people living outside Europe cannot participate. As it is an open tournament, anyone can participate and try to top the Fortnite Mongraal Cup points table. Any player who does not have an account can sign up for a new one and register. However, to move ahead in the Fornite Cup Leaderboard, players will have to rank among the best 1000 players as per the scale provided by the organizers.
|
Victory Royale
|+6
|
Reach Top 2
|+2
|
Reach Top 3
|+2
|
Reach Top 5
|+2
|
Reach Top 6 to Top 50
|+1
|
Each Elimination
|+3
