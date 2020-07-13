Summer Drift Fortnite Skin Added In The Item Shop During Summer Splash 2020

Fortnite's Season 3 Chapter 2 follows the exciting water theme. The majority of the battleground game's map in the latest season is submerged underwater, expected to gradually reduce as the season comes to end. Now, Fortnite has introduced beach themed skins in their Item Shop, named as Summer Drift Outfits. Check them out below -

Also read: What Is Code For Gate A, Gate B And Gate C In Fortnite's Ritual Creative Hub?

Summer Drift Fortnite skin

Image courtesy - Fortnite official website

The skin is currently available in the item shop for 1500 V-bucks. The Summer Drift outfit on Fortnite was introduced back one June 24, 2020, for a limited time. It has been now brought back in the item shop as it is evidently synonymous with the current season's water theme. The reintroduction of Summer Drift Fortnite skin in the item shop comes just around the time Epic Games announced the Summer Splash 2020 event.

Also read: Did Sony buy Epic Games? Minority stake in Fortnite Developers by Sony explained

During this event, players will get an exciting opportunity to engage in both new and classic limited-time modes. Several skins and items have been added to the item shop in order to match the current season's theme. These outfits will include mini-golf, sharks, beach and other summer-themed staples in its inventory. Epic Games has also come forward and stated that the Summer Splash 2020 will last through the end of 2020, which could mean that players buying the Summer Drift outfits will get to sport them through the season.

Limited Time Modes in the latest season are also an exciting addition for players. Epic has announced that various classic modes like 'Catch!', 'Close Encounters', 'Unvaulted' and 'Fog of War' will be some of the modes to make a return. The classic modes will also be released with a few additions to match the current season theme, but further details are yet awaited for the same.

Also read: Dirty Docks Time Trial: Where is Dirty Docks on the Fortnite map?

Even though Fortnite is a free-to-play game, it has triumphed by earning the highest revenue of any game running two years straight. As per reports, the average amount of money spent per player in the Fortnite Item Shop is $58.25. With the introduction of new skins and exciting items in the Fortnite item shop, it is expected that the sales increase furthermore during Summer Splash 2020.

Also read: Fortnite camera location: Where and how to dance on camera at Sweaty Sands?