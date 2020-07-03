Fortnite Mongraal Cup: Tournament Date, Registration, Scoring And Prize Pool

Epic Games is set to bring the much-anticipated Fortnite Mongraal Cup tournament this month. The event will honour British eSports player Kyle Jackson, who is one of the most competitive European players. It is a Solo tournament and will be open to all platforms including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch and even mobile devices.

Also Read | What Is Fortgag: Is It Legal And Does It Give You Free 'Fortnite' Skins?

Mongraal Cup dates

The Mongraal Cup 2020 has been scheduled to take place on July 14 at 7:30 PM and July 15 at 2:30 AM.

Also Read | Where Are Floaties In Fortnite: All Deadpool Floatie Locations At Yacht

Fortnite Mongraal Cup registration

Fortnite players can register for the Mongraal Cup on the official website of Epic Games at the link here. Once you land on the page, hit the 'Register' button, which will prompt you to confirm if you are a registered Fortnite player. Post confirmation, you will be asked to choose a platform, and log in to your Epic Games account either directly or using Facebook, Google, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network or other platforms. From here, you simply need to follow the on-screen instructions and provide the requested details.

Also Read | How To Do Split Screen In Fortnite On Xbox One And PlayStation 4?

Scoring

The Fortnite Mongraal Cup is only open to players in the European region, meaning that those who live outside of Europe won't be able to participate in the tournament. You should also note that this will be an open tournament, allowing every Fornite player to register and try out their luck. Even ones who do not have a Fortnite account yet can create a new one and sign up for the contest. However, to qualify for the next stage, players will have to be among the 1,000 best players based on the scale below.

Victory Royale +6 Reach Top 2 +2 Reach Top 3 +2 Reach Top 5 +2 Reach Top 6 to Top 50 +1 Each Elimination +3

Mongraal Cup prize pool

The event will be held over two days and have the ultimate prize pool of $10,000. It is unclear how the prize will be distributed, however, it is believed to be similar to the Benjyfishy Cup where the top 1 will be rewarded with $5000 while the second and third place will receive $3000 and $2000 respectively.

Kyle Jackson isn't the first Fortnite player who is being honoured with a tournament of such kind. His former brother-in-arms Benjyfishy and MrSavage are two popular Fortnite stars who recently collaborated with Epic Games to organize their own competitions.

Also Read | Fortnite Sensitivity Settings To Improve Your Aiming And Beat The Competition

Image credits: Epic Games