White Knight Skin In Fortnite: Players Waiting For New Skin To Hit The Store

Fortnite happens to be one of the most famous games and is played daily by thousands of players from all over the globe. Fortnite is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. There are a number of different skins and features for your in-game avatar that can be utilized by a player. Due to the popularity, the makers have been releasing a number of new features like skins to attract more players.

White Knight skin in Fortnite

A popular skin has made it to the talks to hit the servers of Fortnite. Players have been going crazy over the new leaked White Knight skin. The makers are going to release the skin in the store for players to enjoy their winter season skin just now. This is also a shocking thing as they had initially decided to ban the skin from the game. Players have been sharing videos about missing this feature. But now, a number of players have been noticing that the White Knight skin is back in Fortnite. One can check the Fortnite official website for the same. Read more to know about the recent updates and changes in Fortnite.

More about Fortnite

Other than this, the makers have also introduced the Summer Splash update that is basically a rotation of LTMs such as Fog of War (formerly Sneaky Silencers), Close Encounters, Unvaulted, Catch! and more. The players can also notice these classic LTMs getting some Summer Splash refreshment with a number of additional new features. Some of the new LTMs will be introduced in a future update and it will include new takes on Operation: Knockout, a battle royale mode and a game of elimination-powered upgrades. Summer Splash will also have a number of new outfits and Shop items. All these items will be inspired by all elements related to summer: sand, sea, sports, and good food.

The game has also been getting a lot of popularity for their virtual concert. Travis Scott also took a step to give his fans some new Travis Scott beats. He managed to do the same by performing at a virtual live concert in the popular game. The rapper managed to bring in around 12 million people as he performed a set of his most famous songs along with a completely new song for all the viewers stuck inside their houses due to the pandemic. He would also take the viewers and his performance to different locations and timelines. He introduced his new song with a massive planet that appeared in the twilit skybox. The players were continuously been launched in the sky but hey, there was no damage after the free fall!

