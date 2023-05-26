Francis Ngannou reveals the amount UFC offered him to stay with the promotion

Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, left the organization earlier this year after failing to settle on a new deal. But even before he was the 265-pound champion, “The Predator” was at odds with Dana White and company. Not only for conceivable big fights but also for his regular bookings. Ngannou recently found a new fighting home at the Professionals Fighters League.

The Cameroonian fighter alleges that the “pressure” to sign a new contract started before his knockout victory over Junior dos Santos at UFC on ESPN 3. He had previously defeated former champion Cain Velasquez in the first round, earning a stated prize of $110,000 to show and $110,000 to win. The 37-year-old received a lucrative deal worth $7 million from PFL.

Also Read: UFC Boss Dana White Is Ready To Book One Of The Biggest Fights In MMA History

Francis Ngannou finally reveals ‘shocking’ dollar amount offered by UFC in ‘dirty’ contract negotiations

Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) explains how the UFC "played a dirty game" and "held him captive" in his contract by not granting him fights. AND, for the first time, Ngannou reveals the exact, shocking dollar amount involved in the UFC deal...



📺 https://t.co/Mnyjc9aU0L pic.twitter.com/o1WgjCqKmC — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 25, 2023

Also Read: 'Didn’t Want To Take A Chance Against...': Dana White On Why Francis Ngannou Left UFC

“I had an eight-fight contract, and I wanted to fulfill that contract, but they wouldn’t allow me since I wasn’t going to sign another contract because they know that if I fulfill that contract, I’m automatically free,” Ngannou told LeBatard Show.

“They used some kind of dirty game there, freeze me out, they knew how much I was getting per fight. It wasn’t much at all, few pennies. They knew I couldn’t make a living out of it so I had to come back and accept that contract. That was after the Junior dos Santos fight in June 2019. One of the things that was hard about that as well was the pressure they were putting on [me]. I’m just me and they are them. They are massive. When you say a few pennies, it was more than a few pennies, but it wasn’t what you were worth,” host Dan Le Batard said. “What were the dollar amounts we’re talking about there?” “100 ... 120,” Ngannou replied.