From IND Vs AUS, ISL, F1 To WPL 2023: Here's A Look At Top Sporting Events Of This Week

The sporting world is up for another exciting week of live action starting on Monday, March 13. While women cricketers continue to shine in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL), Indian Super League (ISL) is heading towards a much-anticipated finale. Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team will face Australia in the ODI series, following the conclusion of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Here’s a look at the top sporting events scheduled to take place from March 13 to March 19.
Cricket
IND vs AUS ODI series
India vs Australia 1st ODI in Mumbai on Friday, March 17 at 1:30 PM IST
India vs Australia 2nd ODI in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, March 19 at 1:30 PM IST
NZ vs SL Test series
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test from Friday, March 17, 3:30 AM IST onwards
BAN vs ENG T20I series
Bangladesh vs England 3rd T20I on Tuesday, March 14 at 2:30 PM IST
Legends League Cricket (Key Clashes)
Aisa Lions vs India Maharajas on Tuesday, March 14
India Maharajas vs World Giants on Wednesday, March 15
SA vs WI ODI series
South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI on March 16
South Africa vs West Indies 2nd ODI on March 18
Football
Indian Super League 2022-23
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad, ISL Semifinal Leg 2 of 2 on Tuesday, March 13, at 7:30 PM IST
Bengaluru FC vs TBD, ISL 2022-23 Final on Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 PM IST
UEFA Champions League 2022-23, Round of 16, Leg 2 of 2
Porto vs Inter on Wednesday, March 15 at 1:30 AM IST
Manchester City vs RB Leipzig on Wednesday, March 15 at 1:30 AM IST
Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, March 16 at 1:30 AM IST
Real Madrid vs Liverpool on Thursday, March 16 at 1:30 AM IST
UEFA Europa League 2022-23, Round of 16, Leg 2 of 2 (Key Clashes)
Real Betis vs Manchester United on Thursday, March 16 at 11:15 PM IST
Arsenal vs Sporting on Friday, March 17 at 1:30 AM IST
Premier League 2022-23 (Key Clashes)
Southampton vs Tottenham on Saturday, March 18 at 8:30 PM IST
Chelsea vs Everton on Saturday, March 18 at 11:00 PM IST
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on Sunday, March 19 at 7:30 PM IST
Formula 1
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 March 17 to 19 at Jeddah Corniche Circuit
UFC
UFC 286, Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman on Sunday, March 19 at 2:30 AM IST