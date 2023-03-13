From IND Vs AUS, ISL, F1 To WPL 2023: Here's A Look At Top Sporting Events Of This Week

The sporting world is up for another exciting week of live action starting on Monday, March 13. While women cricketers continue to shine in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL), Indian Super League (ISL) is heading towards a much-anticipated finale. Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team will face Australia in the ODI series, following the conclusion of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Here’s a look at the top sporting events scheduled to take place from March 13 to March 19.

Cricket

IND vs AUS ODI series

India vs Australia 1st ODI in Mumbai on Friday, March 17 at 1:30 PM IST

India vs Australia 2nd ODI in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, March 19 at 1:30 PM IST

NZ vs SL Test series

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test from Friday, March 17, 3:30 AM IST onwards

BAN vs ENG T20I series

Bangladesh vs England 3rd T20I on Tuesday, March 14 at 2:30 PM IST

Legends League Cricket (Key Clashes)

Aisa Lions vs India Maharajas on Tuesday, March 14

India Maharajas vs World Giants on Wednesday, March 15

SA vs WI ODI series

South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI on March 16

South Africa vs West Indies 2nd ODI on March 18

Football

Indian Super League 2022-23

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad, ISL Semifinal Leg 2 of 2 on Tuesday, March 13, at 7:30 PM IST

Bengaluru FC vs TBD, ISL 2022-23 Final on Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 PM IST

UEFA Champions League 2022-23, Round of 16, Leg 2 of 2

Porto vs Inter on Wednesday, March 15 at 1:30 AM IST

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig on Wednesday, March 15 at 1:30 AM IST

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, March 16 at 1:30 AM IST

Real Madrid vs Liverpool on Thursday, March 16 at 1:30 AM IST

UEFA Europa League 2022-23, Round of 16, Leg 2 of 2 (Key Clashes)

Real Betis vs Manchester United on Thursday, March 16 at 11:15 PM IST

Arsenal vs Sporting on Friday, March 17 at 1:30 AM IST

Premier League 2022-23 (Key Clashes)

Southampton vs Tottenham on Saturday, March 18 at 8:30 PM IST

Chelsea vs Everton on Saturday, March 18 at 11:00 PM IST

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on Sunday, March 19 at 7:30 PM IST

Formula 1

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 March 17 to 19 at Jeddah Corniche Circuit

UFC

UFC 286, Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman on Sunday, March 19 at 2:30 AM IST

WWE