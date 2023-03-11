Dana White Contemplates Possibility Of Jon Jones Fighting Brock Lesnar In UFC

A week has passed since he became the new UFC Heavyweight Championship, however, the buzz around Jones' victory is still afresh. While he has just fought, the fans are apparently eager to see him again in the ring. In his first title defense Jones will most certainly face the former champion Stipe Miocic, however, the MMA enthusiasts seemingly want another dream match to come true, featuring Jones.

The idea of Jon Jones fighting Brock Lesnar recently reached the UFC president Dana White, who addressed it but did not give any encouraging sign of it taking place. Speaking to sports illustrated, White revealed the relationship he shares with Lesnar and said that it is unlikely that he and Jones will come face to face in the Octagon.

"Brock and I have a great relationship, and we always have, but I don’t think Brock wants to fight anymore. Brock’s made a lot of money. He came into the UFC and won the heavyweight title. He’s got nothing left to prove. I don’t think he’d want to do it," said Dana White."

Brock Lesnar UFC career

It should be noted that before his second stint with the WWE, Brock explored the MMA scene and made his debut in UFC in 2008 against Frank Mir. While he faltered in his first match, he bounced back quickly to capture the Heavyweight strap in his 3rd fight in the biggest MMA promotion. Lesnar garnered four wins in UFC but also endured three losses. Lesnar last graced the 8-sided ring in 2016 against Mark Hunt. After making a name in UFC, he came back to WWE, where over the years he has formed an image of being the "Alpha male of our species" and "Beast Incarnate."

Lesnar now regularly appears in WWE and in the forthcoming WrestleMania 39 pay-per-view show he is scheduled to face Omos. Thus, with everything going on with WWE, it could be difficult to perceive Brock coming back to the UFC. However, the MMA fans would want it to happen and if he indeed comes back then with the stature he carries he will be given the title fight straight up.