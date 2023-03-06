From ODI World Cup To Asian Games: Here's Top Sporting Events From March To December 2023

The sporting world is set to witness several top sporting events throughout 2023, including the ICC ODI World Cup, and FIFA Women’s World Cup, among others. Alongside cricket and football, the sporting world will also see exciting events in other disciplines as well. While the year has already seen several exciting matchups so far in the year, here’s a look at the most awaited sporting events, scheduled to be held from March to December 2023.
March 2023
- F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - March 5
- England Open - March 14-19
- F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 - March 19
- Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 - March 4-26
- IPL 2023 - March 31 - May 21
- Australia’s tour of India 2023 - February 9 - March 22
April 2023
- F1 Australian Grand Prix - April 2
- Masters Tournament (Golf) - April 3-9
- BWF Thomas & Uber Cup - April 28-May 5
- F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - April 30
May 2023
- F1 Miami Grand Prix - May 7
- BWF Sudirman Cup Finals - May 14-21
- ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals - May 20-28
- F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - May 21
- French Open - May 28–June 11
- F1 Monaco Grand Prix - May 28
June 2023
- NBA Finals 2023 - June 1-18
- Spanish Grand Prix - June 4
- F1 Canadian Grand Prix - June 18
- AFC Asian Cup - June 16 – July 16
- CONCACAF Gold Cup - June 26 – July 16
July 2023
- F1 Austrian Grand Prix - July 2
- Wimbledon - July 3- 16
- F1 British Grand Prix 2023 - July 9
- 20th FINA World Championship - July 14-30
- FIFA Women’s World Cup - July 20- August 20
- F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - July 23
- World Archery Championships - July 31- August 6
- F1 Belgian Grand Prix - July 30
August 2023
- ISSF World Championship, August 14- September 3
- BWF World Championships, August 20-27
- F1 Dutch Grand Prix, August 27
- US Open- August 28 -September 10
- World Athletics Championships - August 19 - 27
September 2023
- IWF World Championships - September 02-17
- F1 Italian Grand Prix - September 3
- World Wrestling Championships - September 16 – 24
- Diamond League Final - September 16-17
- F1 Singaporean Grand Prix - September 17
- Asian Games - September 23 – October 8
- F1 Japanese Grand Prix - September 24
October 2023
- ICC ODI World Cup 2023 - October–November
- F1 Qatar Grand Prix - October 8
- F1 USA Grand Prix - October 22
- F1 Mexican Grand Prix - October 29
November 2023
- F1 Brazilian Grand Prix - November 5
- F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - November 18
- F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - November 26
December 2023
- World Tour Finals - December 13-17