From ODI World Cup To Asian Games: Here's Top Sporting Events From March To December 2023

The sporting world is set to witness several top sporting events throughout 2023, including the ICC ODI World Cup, and FIFA Women’s World Cup, among others. Alongside cricket and football, the sporting world will also see exciting events in other disciplines as well. While the year has already seen several exciting matchups so far in the year, here’s a look at the most awaited sporting events, scheduled to be held from March to December 2023.

March 2023

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - March 5

England Open - March 14-19

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 - March 19

Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 - March 4-26

IPL 2023 - March 31 - May 21

Australia’s tour of India 2023 - February 9 - March 22

April 2023

F1 Australian Grand Prix - April 2

Masters Tournament (Golf) - April 3-9

BWF Thomas & Uber Cup - April 28-May 5

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - April 30

May 2023

F1 Miami Grand Prix - May 7

BWF Sudirman Cup Finals - May 14-21

ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals - May 20-28

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - May 21

French Open - May 28–June 11

F1 Monaco Grand Prix - May 28

June 2023

NBA Finals 2023 - June 1-18

Spanish Grand Prix - June 4

F1 Canadian Grand Prix - June 18

AFC Asian Cup - June 16 – July 16

CONCACAF Gold Cup - June 26 – July 16

July 2023

F1 Austrian Grand Prix - July 2

Wimbledon - July 3- 16

F1 British Grand Prix 2023 - July 9

20th FINA World Championship - July 14-30

FIFA Women’s World Cup - July 20- August 20

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - July 23

World Archery Championships - July 31- August 6

F1 Belgian Grand Prix - July 30

August 2023

ISSF World Championship, August 14- September 3

BWF World Championships, August 20-27

F1 Dutch Grand Prix, August 27

US Open- August 28 -September 10

World Athletics Championships - August 19 - 27

September 2023

IWF World Championships - September 02-17

F1 Italian Grand Prix - September 3

World Wrestling Championships - September 16 – 24

Diamond League Final - September 16-17

F1 Singaporean Grand Prix - September 17

Asian Games - September 23 – October 8

F1 Japanese Grand Prix - September 24

October 2023

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 - October–November

F1 Qatar Grand Prix - October 8

F1 USA Grand Prix - October 22

F1 Mexican Grand Prix - October 29

November 2023

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix - November 5

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - November 18

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - November 26

December 2023