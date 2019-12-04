Gary Sheffield Smashes Consecutive Home Runs While Smoking Cigar In Viral Video

Twenty-two years in Major League Baseball (MLB) seems to have left a lasting impression on former New York Yankees star, Gary Sheffield. Arguably one of the top power hitters of his era, Gary Sheffield showed the baseball world that he has retained his power-hitting abilities over the years in a video he uploaded on social media. Sheffield is pictured casually hitting home runs while smoking on a cigar in batting practice.

To say that Gary Sheffield had an interesting career in Major League Baseball would be an understatement. The MLB journeyman smashed 509 home runs during an illustrious 22-year career in the league. He also made the All-Star team nine times and was a member of the 1997 World Series champion Marlins. Such is the appeal Gary Sheffield still holds in the world of baseball that a clip of his cigar-smoking home run-hitting stunt has been viewed over one million times after being posted on Twitter by the official handle of the MLB. "Put it in the bank", Gary Sheffield was heard saying in the video, after blasting his third home run in batting practice.

Sheff is 51 and still hits bombs. 👀



Via @garysheffield on Instagram pic.twitter.com/LaOu1vxw5s — MLB (@MLB) December 3, 2019

In his glorious 22-year career in MLB, Gary Sheffield played for a host of teams that include the likes of the Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Florida Marlins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers and New York Mets. He finally decided to call time on his baseball career by announcing his retirement at the beginning of 2011 spring training. Despite his illustrious career, Sheffield appears to be a long shot to make the Hall of Fame, courtesy of his links to performance-enhancing drugs, among other factors.

Gary Sheffield's stats

Gary Sheffield finished with 2,689 hits, 509 home runs, 1,676 RBI, 1,475 walks, 253 stolen bases and a .292 batting average. It has been 10 years since Gary Sheffield hit a home run out of a major league ballpark. On this evidence, however, it seems like the nine-time All-Star still has the goods.

