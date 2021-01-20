George Springer To Blue Jays: Toronto Sign 2017 MVP On HUGE 6-year, $150 Million Deal

The Toronto Blue Jays have landed the top outfielder from the free-agent class signing George Springer on a long-term deal. The 31-year-old is a three-time All-Star and Most Valuable Player of the 2017 World Series when Houston Astros controversially lifted the title. The Blue Jays were keen on landing a coveted star and missed out on the likes of Francisco Lindor and Liam Henriks, but finally landed Springer, who they hope will help them contend in the American League East.

MLB free agents 2021: Blue Jays land George Springer on a $150million deal

The Toronto Blue Jays have landed one of the biggest free agents in the market, having agreed on a deal to sign George Springer. The 31-year-old will sign on a six-year, $150 million deal, and played the first seven of his MLB seasons with the Houston Astros, winning the 2017 World Series title. Springer is tied fourth in MLB history in playoff home runs and adds much-needed quality to the Toronto bullpen. Following the George Springer to Blue Jays deal, the franchise are also looking to sign Astros outfielder Michael Brantley, known as Springer's close friend.

The Blue Jays get their guy.



Toronto and OF George Springer have agreed to a 6-year, $150M deal, per MLB Network's @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/12HiVmk9ks — MLB (@MLB) January 20, 2021

The deal perhaps the biggest free-agent signing in Blue Jays history, and Toronto will be pleased to have landed their man. Blue Jays fell short in their offer and Franciso Lindor moved to the New York Mets from the Cleveland Indians, while they also missed out on Liam Hendriks, who signed with the Chicago White Sox. Springer is an elite and experienced player and adds experience as well as reliability to a young Blue Jays depth chart.

The 31-year-old is a proven offensive threat, and can effectively put in a shift as a strong defensive center fielder. The trade puts Blue Jays on the cusp of contention in the American League East, despite his numbers tailing off slightly last season.

The New York Mets were also interested in signing Springer but eventually fell short in their bid. The 31-year-old had 14 home runs, 32 RBI and a .265 batting average (.899 OPS) last season, and Astros decided not to renew their marquee man's contract. Springer enjoyed his best offensive season in 2019, where he played just 122 games and batted at .292, hit 39 home runs and was seventh in the American League MVP voting. The young Jays feature some potential 25-and-under superstars in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio and Springer, who could be the perfect foil for the franchise as they hope to make it big in the American League East.

