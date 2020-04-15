UFC: Georges St-Pierre Says The Organisation Didn't Want Him To Face Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC fans have been pining to see Khabib Nurmagomedov go up against Georges St-Pierre at some point in his MMA career, to settle the debate of who is the greatest grappler of all time in UFC history. Both Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov are well known for their grappling and grounding abilities. While Khabib is yet to taste defeat in his MMA career, Georges St-Pierre has only tasted defeat on two occasions, which he went on to avenge later in his career. Georges –St-Pierre vs Khabib Nurmagomedov, therefore, has always been a fantasy fight for UFC fans and the contestants have often expressed their interest in the match-up. However, Georges St-Pierre recently revealed that UFC never wanted that fight to happen.

Georges St-Pierre says UFC never wanted him to face Khabib Nurmagomedov

During an interaction with ESPN, two-division UFC world champion Georges-St-Pierre revealed that he and Khabib Nurmagomedov had expressed an interest in facing each other inside the octagon. According to GSP, UFC did not want to risk Khabib’s title shot as GSP could have defeated him and later vacated the title. Though it is just Georges St-Pierre’s opinion, a lot of fight fans have already agreed with Georges St-Pierre’s statement. GSP later revealed that he would have fought Khabib Nurmagomedv even without the title, but UFC never went ahead with turning the ‘dream fight’ into reality.

Georges St-Pierre last competed at UFC 217 where he went on to defeat Michael Bisping for the middleweight title. Though GSP promised to defend that title, he never came back to the middleweight division again. On the other hand, Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently the lightweight champion of UFC with an undefeated MMA record of 28-0. Here's a glimpse of GSP vs Michael Bisping from UFC 217.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)