Dana White Net Worth, Salary And UFC 249's 'somewhere On Earth' Controversy

Dana White has played a very vital role in UFC’s growth and because of this, the original face of UFC is worth a reported $500 million, as per a Sportsbible report. Reports also claim that Dana White gets 9 percent of UFC’s profit, which is a massive $20 million (£18 million) a year. Dana White recently flexed his worth and revealed to ESPN that he and UFC are very close to securing a private island where they will host upcoming UFC fights amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, Dana White is scheduling a major fight in a top-secret location. The fight will happen on April 18, 2020.

"I'll tell you this, I'm this close to getting a deal done. So this place where this fight is going to be on April 18 I have locked up for two months, so I'm going to continue to pump fights out. I also secured an island. I've got an island. The infrastructure is being built right now,” said Dana White

In his early days, Dana White used to manage fighters like Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz before he heard that UFC is looking for a new buyer. Dana White got in touch with his long-time friend and casino executive Lorenzo Fertitta who bought UFC for $2 million according to Sportbible and made Dana White the president. The company was not earning much in its initial days, but day-by-day it attracted fans and blew up.

Dana White Net Worth: UFC 249 controversy

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson was going to be the main event of UFC 249, but the match got cancelled after Russia banned international flights amid the coronavirus outbreak and Nurmagomedov was not able to visit the United States. Later, Justin Gaethje vs Tony Ferguson was scheduled for UFC 249, but it got cancelled too. While talking about UFC 249 to ESPN, Dana White said that they are still keeping the event, but they are keeping the location secret.

