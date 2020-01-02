Gerrit Cole Celebrates $324 Million Deal By Showing Off His 2001 'Yankees Forever' Sign

The Major League Baseball (MLB) off-season saw some huge trades happen, but none of them were as humungous as Gerrit Cole’s trade to the New York Yankees. Cole signed a 9-year, $324 million deal with the New York franchise, breaking all sorts of records. During Cole’s unveiling, the pitcher brought a signboard with him, which has sparked a debate on social media platforms among MLB fans.

The mystery behind 'Yankee forever' signboard at Gerrit Cole's unveiling

HE KEPT THE SIGN! pic.twitter.com/3E7BDXKESl — YES Network (@YESNetwork) December 18, 2019

New York Yankees broke the bank to land Cole, who despite being brought up in California, has been a 'Yankees forever' since childhood. Then aged 11, Cole was famously captured with a 'Yankee fan today tomorrow and forever' sign in 2001 at one of the New York Yankees World Series games. The picture resurfaced after Cole’s trade to the New York Yankees and the debate intensified when the pitcher brought the sign along during his Yankees unveiling. Fans are curious to know whether it is the same infamous sign from 2001 or was the sign re-created for the unveiling.

Gerrit Cole shows why he is a 'Yankee forever'

It is prudent to note that Gerrit Cole’s signboard in 2001 had the font in blue, while the text on the signboard during his unveiling was a shade of yellow. It’s fair to say that the sign could have faded over time and hence there’s a change in the colour. Multiple sources confirm that Gerrit Cole did carry the same Yankees forever signboard of 2001, and it faded over time as it was on his wall for some time. Clearly, Gerrit Cole is true to his word and him preserving his 2001 signboard is a testament to the fact that he is a Yankee today, tomorrow and forever!

Can confirm the sign Gerrit Cole held today was in fact the same one he held in 2001. It was at his parents' house, but faded over time. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) December 18, 2019

Gerrit Cole laughed when told that his 'Yankee fan' sign has caused great debate on Twitter.



"It's the same one. It's 18 years old. I had it on my wall for a few years and I think that's why it faded." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) December 18, 2019

