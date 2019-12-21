MLB: Gio Gonzalez Adds To Chicago White Sox's Rotation After Signing $5 Million Deal

The Chicago White Sox have made their first foray in trading this season after snapping up veteran Gio Gonzalez. Gonzalez signed a 1-year, $5 million contract with the White Sox. The deal also includes a club option for 2021.

Per source, Gio González and White Sox have a deal. Base salary of $4.5M in 2020 with up to $1M in incentives ($250K for reaching 15, 20, 25, 30 starts)



$7M club option for 2021, with a $500K buyout.



Wrote about his potential impact here: https://t.co/gqhi2GDjKt — James Fegan (@JRFegan) December 20, 2019

MLB: Gio Gonzalez signs for the Chicago White Sox

Gio Gonzalez featured in 19 games last season for the Milwaukee Brewers and posted a 3.50 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 87.1 innings. It was a brilliant comeback effort after he finished with a 4.21 ERA during the 2018 campaign while pitching for Milwaukee and the Washington Nationals. He was also an All-Star in 2011 and 2012 while pitching for the Oakland Athletics and Nationals respectively. Gonzalez was the 38th overall pick drafted by the White Sox back in 2004 but never played for the side and was subsequently to the Phillies in a deal that brought Jim Thome to Chicago.

MLB: Gio Gonzalez adds much-needed experience to Chicago White Sox's roster

With 8 playoff appearances on his resume, Gio Gonzalez offers a veteran presence to a young Chicago White Sox team with plenty of talented players as it looks to turn a corner. With a full off-season to prepare, Gio Gonzalez could very well return to his usual self next year. Ace Lucas Giolito is the only anticipated 2020 rotation member coming off an excellent season, as Dylan Cease and Reynaldo Lopez have yet to stamp their authority at the Major League Baseball (MLB) level. Gio Gonzalez will now join that trio as Chicago White Sox's starting four. Experienced swingman Ross Detwiler and Dylan Covey will contest for the fifth starter’s job. Michael Kopech is also likely to be in the mix as he returns from undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2018.

