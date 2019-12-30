MLB Trade Rumours: Rangers Chase Ozuna, Braves Contemplate Donaldson Reunion

The Major League Baseball (MLB) offseason is in the final stages and while teams have made significant forays into the free-agent market, the franchises are yet to lock down their final rosters and are looking to plug all possible holes. While high profile names like Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg have made unbelievable moves, the MLB franchises are looking to add a supporting cast to their star leads. Here, let’s take a look at the latest MLB trade rumours.

Also Read: Scott Boras Breaks $1 Billion Mark As MLB Agent Orchestrates Mega Deals For His Clients

MLB Trade Rumours: Texas Rangers looking to add Ozuna to their ranks

The Texas Rangers are looking to add a right-handed outfielder to their ranks. The current line-up of Willie Calhoun, Danny Santana and Joey Gallo is predominantly left-handed and the addition of Ozuna could be a solution to Rangers' problems. Ozuna had a high flying season in 2017, slashing .312/.376/.548 with 37 home runs and 124 RBIs. While he's put up substantial numbers at the plate since then, they haven't been anywhere close to the 2017 level. Yet the Texas Rangers could sign Ozuna in the hopes that his numbers continue at that rate or better, given that traded outfielder Nomar Mazara hit .261/.320/.435 over four seasons for the Rangers.

Rangers could be in play for a righthanded-hitting OF, including stars Nick Castellanos and Marcell Ozuna. They’ve been linked to superstar 3B Nolan Arenado and Josh Donaldson but chances there aren’t necessarily great. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 29, 2019

MLB Trade Rumours: Atlanta Braves chasing Arenado amidst Nationals pursuit for Donaldson

The Atlanta Braves have inquired about a trade for the Rockies' Nolan Arenado, although talks between the two clubs haven't been active recently, and Atlanta may be waiting out Josh Donaldson before going in more seriously for Arenado. Josh Donaldson had a massive season for the Braves in 2019, slashing .259/.379/.521 with 37 home runs to help Atlanta to a second consecutive NL East title. There's a common interest in a reunion, but the club reportedly doesn't want to go to four guaranteed years for the 34-year-old. The Nationals are also meeping tabs on Donaldson and view him as a potential replacement for Anthony Rendon. The Braves are also exploring a trade involving Kris Bryant, but any deal is unlikely to happen until an arbitrator rules on Bryant's grievance against the Cubs.

Also Read: MLB: Gio Gonzalez Adds To Chicago White Sox's Rotation After Signing $5 Million Deal

Source: #Braves unlikely to aggressively pursue a Nolan Arenado trade with the #Rockies while Josh Donaldson remains available in free agency. If Donaldson signs elsewhere, Arenado-to-Atlanta becomes more plausible. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 29, 2019

Sources: #Braves have inquired to #Rockies on a Nolan Arenado trade, although discussions between the teams have not been active recently. Atlanta is said to be wary of the salary commitment but has the sort of prospect group Colorado wants in any Arenado deal. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 27, 2019

MLB trade rumours: White Sox to land Puig?

The White Sox are looking to add another right-handed outfielder to their mix despite trading in Nomar Mazara and reportedly agreeing terms with Edwin Encarnación and are looking at Puig as their primary target. Puig could supposedly platoon with the left-handed-hitting Mazara in the right, adding to an outfield that already consists of Mazara, Adam Engel in the centre and Eloy Jiménez in left. It's been a busy offseason for the White Sox having added left-handers Dallas Keuchel, Gio Gonzalez and Yasmani Grandal to their roster, in addition to the Mazara and Encarnación acquisitions all on free-agent deals.

Also Read:MLB Trade Rumours: Dodgers, Red Sox In Talks For Mookie Betts?

According to sources, the White Sox remain engaged with the RF market despite this month's trade for Nomar Mazara. Yasiel Puig appears to be a primary target. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 26, 2019

Also Read: MLB's London Series Games Between Yankees And Red Sox Raised Around £37m In City's Economy