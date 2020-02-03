Yankees' Gerrit Cole Ranked As The Third-best Starting Pitcher By MLB Network

Every year, the MLB Network announces ten best players at each position in baseball. Recently, the list of Top 10 starting pitchers was revealed. New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole earned a spot on the list this year. Gerrit Cole is listed as the third-best starter by the MLB Network. He is right behind New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom and Houston Astros’ Justin Verlander. After Cole, Washington Nationals’ Max Scherzer is at the fourth spot and Hyun-Jin Ryu of Toronto Blue Jays is at the fifth spot.

Also Read l Yankees reveal Patrick Mahomes could have almost taken MLB by storm in New York City

Here’s MLB Network’s Top 10 starting pitcher list:

According to the MLB Network, no humans were involved in the decision-making process. The list was made by a tool named The Shredder which ‘factors data with a mix of analytics and statistics’. Fans disagree with the Top 10 picks as the World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg is not included in the list. Boston Red Sox’s Chris Sale, Tampa Bay Rays’ Charlie Morton and Blake Snell were also not included in the list.

Also Read l Former Yankees player claims team was 'cheated' due to Astros and Red Sox's sign-stealing

Fans disagree with MLB Network’s pick:

absolutely horrendous. — james (9 days) (@nyyjames) February 2, 2020

where tf are sale and stras? — Vlad (@DDJavis) February 2, 2020

Also Read l Yankees sued by ex-player Garrison Lassiter in bizarre lawsuit involving Derek Jeter

Another terrible list. How is Ryu and Greinke ahead of Flaherty and Buehler? Cole and Scherzer > Verlander. Strasburg needs to be in the top 10. Corbin shouldn't be. Where is Sale? — Rinedog (@Rinedog1) February 2, 2020

This list is so flawed Cole > JV Ryu is overrated won’t translate to the AL East and how is Strasburg not on here but Corbin is he should be 5th IMO — Julian Guilarte (@JulianGuilarte1) February 2, 2020

Also Read l Yankees flaunt unique skillset of latest history-making hitting coach Rachel Balkovec

Replace Ryu with Stephen Strasburg. At minimum. pic.twitter.com/kfIDK2XHou — Ann D. Heilig (@ADH6626) February 2, 2020

Ryu and Greinkie over Buehler, and Strasburg is legit a joke and extremely disrespectful Strasburg didn’t lose a game in the postseason practically winning them the World Series and you’re trying to tell me he’s not a top 10 pitcher?😂😂 — #9 Dukies (18-3) (@TraeGd) February 2, 2020

Also Read l Yankees pitcher Domingo German banned for '81' games after committing domestic violence