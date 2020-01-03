Yankees Pitcher Domingo German Banned For '81' Games After Committing Domestic Violence

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German has been hit with an 81-game suspension on the grounds of domestic violence. The MLB conducted thorough investigations and concluded that the allegations were true. German was earlier placed on administrative leave in September and the suspension comes as a massive blow to both the Yankees and the player.

Yankees pitcher Domingo German suspended for 81 games

MLB officially announces Germán suspension: pic.twitter.com/o3YzWAZWzI — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 2, 2020

The details of the allegations are unclear as no police complaint was filed, but MLB found from their research that the accusations were credible enough to hand the player a suspension. According to the MLB, Domingo German will not appeal the ban and has agreed to contribute to "Sanctuary for Families" -- a New York-area charity helping victims of domestic violence -- in addition to serving the ban. Multiple reports suggest that the 81-game suspension is one of the most aggressive penalties levied against an MLB player in the competition's history.

German domestic violence: Yankees' release statement after Domingo German ban

The New York Yankees released a statement after MLB announced their decision to suspend Domingo German. The New York franchise said that they appreciate MLB’s effort to take the lead in this grave social issue and will assist MLB in their stand. The Yankees announced that they understand Domingo German’s acceptance of his wrongdoing and hoped that they will see a meaningful and positive change in his conduct in the future. German’s suspension is retroactive, which means that since German missed 18 games for the alleged incident in 2019, he will only be required to sit out of the first 63 games of the upcoming season.

Statement from the New York Yankees regarding MLB’s discipline of Domingo Germán: pic.twitter.com/huqHbYnJPA — New York Yankees (@Yankees) January 2, 2020

