Yankees Sued By Ex-player Garrison Lassiter In Bizarre Lawsuit Involving Derek Jeter

A former New York Yankees prospect has filed a lawsuit against the organisation claiming that Derek Jeter ruined his career. Garrison Lassiter has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit alleging that the Yankees prevented him from excelling or making the grade in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Lassiter's minor league career ended in 2011, but in December 2018, he made this claim against the team in the lawsuit.

Derek Jeter prevented me from excelling in MLB: Garrison Lassiter

A failed Yankees prospect, in a bizarre lawsuit, demanded $34 million from the team because he says Derek Jeter ruined his career: https://t.co/XkbHuNycGT pic.twitter.com/9nI1Mid0ix — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) January 9, 2020

Garrison Lassiter had reportedly claimed USD 34 million in damages from the Yankees according to NJ.com. He allegedly claimed that Derek Jeter was controlling the Yankees and was fearing competition. He further added that Yankees prevented him from excelling and making the major leagues, therefore not allowing him to make money from MLB contracts he felt he deserved.

Garrison Lassiter, who acted as his attorney after putting himself through law school, said is broke and has had to sleep in his car, having gone through the USD 675,000 signing bonus which the Yankees gave him in 2008.

According to the lawsuit, Lassiter, sued the Yankees because he wanted to get what he deserved “for the interference and lost years” of his pro career.

MLB: Garrison Lassiter case dismissed

Garrison Lassiter says he cannot get on the field because of Yankees trying to control his career. He said that he is the only baseball player to stand up to the Yankees. The case was, unsurprisingly, dismissed in May 2019.

Chief District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder claimed that the complaint lacked federal question and was subsequently quashed. Once the Yankees’ lawsuit was dismissed, Garrison Lassiter filed a lawsuit against the Cincinnati Reds on December 30.

