Gina Carano Slams Instagram For Taking Down Nude Photo With 'Censored For No Reason' Claim

Women's MMA legend Gina Carano slammed social media platform Instagram for removing a nude photo from her profile. Gina Carano posted a revealing photo of herself to Instagram over the weekend with a positive message highlighting freedom. Carano quoted music legend Prince in her caption which read: "I find freedom sexy. I find freedom so sexy I can’t even explain it to you,” she wrote. You wake up every day and feel like you can do anything.”

Gina Carano photo taken down by Instagram

However, the Gina Carano Instagram photo was soon taken down for violating the community guidelines. According to Instagram's community guidelines, nudity is not allowed on the platform for a "variety of reasons." This includes photos, videos as well as some digital-created content that portray sexual intercourse, genitals and other controversial body parts.

Despite the community guidelines, Gina Carano was unhappy after her empowering photo was taken down by Instagram. The former MMA star turned actress took to Twitter to blast Instagram for taking her photo down. Carano branded Instagram's actions as "classic bulls**t. She further said how "ironic" it was for the photo-sharing platform to take down a photo that was all bout freedom of expression.

So that’s what it’s like to be censored for no reason. Pic was taken down by Instagram. There’s much more important news today but that was some classic bullshit. The whole post was about freedom of expression. Violating zero rules. Ironic. Feels like I graduated. 👍 Thanks Karen pic.twitter.com/hJDn4Vph49 — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) June 29, 2020

Former UFC fighter Renzo Gracie commented on the original Gina Carano Instagram post, calling out the 38-year-old for her controversial photo. "Put some clothes on... you don’t need it,” the Brazilian commented. "You are among the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen. That makes you unique. There’s no need for sex pics. You are the most beautiful woman that walks around. Simple as that.”

Gina Carano photo: After original post removed by Instagram

After her original photo was taken down by the social media platform, Carano once again shared the same photo. However, this time it was disguised as the trunk of a tree. "Draw the art you want to see. Start the business you want to run. Play the music you want to hear. Write the books you want to read. Build the products you want to use. Do the work you want to see done," she continued with her positive mantra.

It remains to be seen if the picture will be removed by Instagram.

Gina Carano net worth, Gina Carano MMA career

Gina Carano mastered in Muay Thai and Gaidojutsu. She was earlier referred to as 'The Face of MMA'. She competed in Strikeforce and Elite XC, where the Gina Carano MMA record stands at 7-1 (win-loss), out of which three were by KO and one by submission. After retiring from MMA, Carano successfully transitioned into a Hollywood action star. She appeared in blockbuster movies like Fast and Furious 6 and Deadpool. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is estimated to around $8 million.

DISCLAIMER: The Gina Carano net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image Credits: Gina Carano Instagram Handle, Twitter Handle)