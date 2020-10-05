Dana White willing to book Khabib vs Ferguson for 6th time, but scared it could fall apart

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson is hailed as the most “cursed” match-ups in combat sports history, but UFC president Dana White is harbouring hope that a fight between the two lightweights could happen in the future. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson were scheduled to battle it out earlier this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic laid waste to those plans. This was the fifth time a meeting between the two was scrapped, leading to a fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

The Highlight ended up defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, earning a chance to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title - seemingly ending any chances that The Eagle and El Cucuy would ever meet in the UFC octagon.

Dana White opens up about fate of Khabib vs Ferguson

Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is scheduled to face interim champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in a title unification bout, but according to Dana White, Tony Ferguson is not completely out of the picture. While talking to Sports Illustrated, Dana White said that if Khabib Nurmagomedov defeats Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson bests his next opponent, then he will try to book Khabib vs Ferguson for the sixth time. However, Dana White claimed he’s scared that the plans for the fight could fall apart.

"I don’t think I’ve ever seen a fight fall apart as many times as those two. It almost scares me to make the fight again. What’s going to happen? An asteroid comes to earth? That’s the level of bad this thing is," Dana White added.

Khabib vs Ferguson: A timeline of bad luck

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson were first scheduled to meet in the finale of Ultimate Fighter 22 in 2015, but the fight was scrapped after The Eagle suffered a rib injury while training. Tony Ferguson ended up fighting Edson Barboza, who he defeated via submission in the second round. The next time (April 2016) Tony Ferguson failed to receive medical clearance and was forced out of the fight as doctors discovered some blood in his lungs.

In 2017, fans were just 48 hours away from seeing the fight, but during the weight cuts, Khabib Nurmagomedov turned ill and was hospitalised, forcing Dana White to call off the fight on the doctor’s recommendation. The fourth cancellation came in April 2018 after Tony Ferguson tripped over a cord and tore a ligament in his knee while promoting the event. Tony Ferguson was replaced by then-reigning featherweight champion Max Holloway, who also dropped out as he couldn’t make the weight. Khabib Nurmagomedov ended up fighting Al Iaquinta who he defeated via unanimous decision.

Dana White then booked Khabib vs Ferguson for April 2020, but the pandemic tore up those plans. Despite that, MMA fans are still cautiously optimistic about a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson as both the stars are hailed as the best lightweights of this era.

Image Source: AP