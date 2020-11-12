GWD Vs BHC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, German Men's Handball Game Preview

Quick links:
GWD Minden will face Bergischer Handball-Club 06 in the upcoming Bundesliga German Men's Handball game on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Merkur Arena. GWD Minden are currently sixteenth in the standings having won one, drawn one and lost four. On the other hand, Bergischer Handball-Club 06 are ninth on the table having won three and lost two from their six games. Here is our GWD vs BHC Dream11 prediction and GWD vs BHC Dream11 team.
Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020
Time: 11:30 pm IST
Venue: Merkur Arena, Lübbecke, Germany
GWD vs BHC Dream11 team: GWD Minden squad
Carsten Lichtlein, Lucas Meister,Aliaksandr Padshyvalau, Simon Strakeljahn, Juri Knorr, Miljan Pušica, Doruk Pehlivan, Max Staar, Leon Grabenstein, Kevin Gulliksen, Joscha Ritterbach, Malte Semisch,Justus Nicolas Richtzenhain, Christian Zeitz, Christoffer Rambo,Mats Korte, Joshua Thiele, Christoph Reißky, Jonas Molz, Tim Brand
GWD vs BHC Dream11 team: Bergischer Handball-Club 06 squad
Christopher Rudeck, Max Darj, Arnór Þór Gunnarsson, Maciej Majdziński, Tomáš Mrkva, Daniel Fontaine, Alexander Weck,Jonas Leppich,Yannick Fraatz,Tomáš Babák, Csaba Szücs, Sebastian Damm, Fabian Gutbrod, Linus Arnesson, Joonas Klama,Ragnar Johannsson,Tom Bergner, Tom Kåre Nikolaisen, Jeffrey Boomhouwer, Lukas Stutzke, David Schmidt
GWD Minden: Christoffer Rambo, Juri Knorr
Bergischer Handball-Club 06: Arnór Þór Gunnarsson, Max Darj
Goalkeeper: Malte Semisch
Defenders: Juri Knorr (C), Christoffer Rambo, Csaba Szücs
Forwards: Arnór Þór Gunnarsson, Mats Korte (VC), Max Darj
Based on the recent run of form and results, our GWD vs BHC Dream11 prediction is that Bergischer Handball-Club 06 will come out on top and win this contest.
Note: The GWD vs BHC Dream11 prediction and GWD vs BHC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GWD vs BHC Dream11 team and GWD vs BHC match prediction do not guarantee positive results.
