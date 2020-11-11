Liverpool’s Diogo Jota SLAMS EA Sports for Not Upgrading his FIFA 21 Stats From Last Year

Liverpool star Diogo Jota has slammed EA Sports for not bothering to improve his rating in FIFA 21. The Portuguese forward joined the Reds in a surprise £41m deal in the summer and was given a FIFA 21 rating of 80, the same number he had last campaign. Jota has been in sublime goalscoring form since making the switch from Wolves to Liverpool in the summer, finding the net seven times in 11 games this season.

Diogo Jota left unimpressed with EA Sports over FIFA 21 ratings

While speaking to Einsteins TVI, Diogo Jota hammered popular video game developers EA Sports. The 23-year-old Liverpool attacker has hit the ground running with his new club but has been left disappointed with his FIFA 21 rating. Jota, who was given a rating of 80 in last year's edition of the game, did not see an upgrade on his FIFA 21 overall as EA Sports decided to give him the same rating for the second year in a row.

"I think they (EA) were taken by surprise when I joined Liverpool. They thought I was going to stay at Wolverhampton and then they didn't even bother to upgrade my card." Jota admitted that he kept his FIFA 20 card from last season and felt he would get an upgrade due to his impressive performances in the Europa League last season.

Diogo Jota has been left unimpressed with his FIFA 21 rating after EA Sports did not upgrade his stats this season.

Jota scoring seven goals in 11 games, including a hat-trick at Atalanta in the Champions League and is miffed at the popular video game keeping his rating at 80. pic.twitter.com/hG1O1ONCd9 — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) November 10, 2020

Jota, who scored six goals in eight appearances in the UEL last season added, "I was one of the best scorers in the Europa League last season and they still didn't give me an upgrade on my card." In total, Jota scored 16 goals and provided six assists in all competitions last season but has already turned out to be a shrewd signing for Jurgen Klopp's side.

FIFA 21 only saw Jota's passing upgrade from 70 to 71 and his physical from 76 to 77. The rest of his stats on FIFA 21 remained the same as last year.

Jota's goals have seen many fans call for him to start over Roberto Firmino in Liverpool's frontline. He has also taken some pressure off Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane by chipping in with crucial goals for the Merseyside outfit this season.

Image Credits - Diogo Jota Instagram