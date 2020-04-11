Lewis Hamilton Takes To Social Media, Asks China To Reclassify Dogs As Pets

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is known to show his support when it comes to working for the environment. Ahead of the Australian GP, Lewis Hamilton visited the areas affected by bushfires and was also seen feeding baby kangaroos. The Mercedes driver has once again come forward and asked his fans in China to stop treating dogs as livestock.

Also Read: Defending F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton Gives Advice On Coronavirus Outbreak

Lewis Hamilton Instagram appeal to his fans

According to the report in essentiallysports.com Lewis Hamilton Instagram saw the Mercedes driver asking his fans in China to vote for reclassifying dogs as ‘pets’ after China recently published guidelines that classified dogs as ‘companions’. While asking for the support, the Lewis Hamilton Instagram appeal saw him post a picture from the ‘Little China Dog Rescue‘ organisation to drive the point across.

Also Read: Coronavirus F1: Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel To Take Pay Cuts As F1 Teams Struggle

According to the report, the new guidelines were brought into effect in the wake of a ban on eating and trading wild animals. The ban comes after the coronavirus outbreak, which has prompted major countries to go under lockdown over the past few months. A number of countries have enforced a nation-wide lockdown following the increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton's First-ever F1 World Championship Win Makes Fans Nostalgic; Watch Video

Lewis Hamilton spreads coronavirus awareness

In recent weeks, the Lewis Hamilton Instagram saw the British driver post a video where he demonstrated how people can save themselves from coronavirus and also help stop the coronavirus outbreak. Another report mentioned that the coronavirus F1 effect will see Lewis Hamilton let go of a chunk of his £40 million ($49.4 million) wages, even though the discussions are at a preliminary stage.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton 'surprised' After Australian GP Announces Decision To Carry On With F1 Race

Lewis Hamilton future

The Lewis Hamilton future was the talk of the town following rumours about him moving to Ferrari. Recently, a report was published by Express.co.uk, which claimed Mercedes were reportedly ready to offer Lewis Hamilton a deal worth a staggering £46.5million a year. Earlier, multiple reports suggested that Lewis Hamilton is seeking to boost his annual salary with Mercedes to a massive $60million from 2021, but the German manufacturer could reject its star driver's demands. Hamilton has become the most successful driver in recent seasons, winning five of the last six F1 World titles.