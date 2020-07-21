Lewis Hamilton Slams 'ignorant' Mario Andretti, Sir Jackie Stewart Over Anti-racism views

Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton admitted that he is 'disappointed' with the recent comments made by Mario Andretti and Sir Jackie Stewart on his fight to end systemic racism and increase diversity in motorsport. Over the past few weeks, Lewis Hamilton has vocally expressed his desire to see racial equality in the sport amid the Black Lives Matter campaign. However, recent comments from Mario Andretti and Sir Jackie Stewart claimed that Hamilton had become a “militant” as the F1 greats added that there wasn't a “big problem” with diversity in Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton hits back at Mario Andretti and Sir Jackie Stewart

Six-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton took to Instagram to hit back at the 'ignorant' and 'disappointing' remarks made by Mario Andretti and Sir Jackie Stewart. On top of a media report of Andretti and Stewart's comments, Hamilton wrote on his Instagram story, " This is disappointing but unfortunately some of the older generation who still have a voice today fail to see the problem in society."

Hamilton then labelled Andretti as an 'ignorant' person that he continues respecting but insisted that the 80-year-old American must take some time out to educate himself. Hamilton also reacted to the comments made Stewart, who won the World Drivers' Championship title in 1969, 1971 and 1973. He wrote, "Another one, just disappointing". Earlier this month, 1978 F1 champion Mario Andretti spoke to Chilean newspaper El Mercurio and claimed that Hamilton 'shouldn't mix up politics with sport'. "I have a lot of respect for Lewis, but why become a militant?", he added.

Lewis Hamilton in full support of Black Lives Matter campaign

Along with being a vocal and prominent campaigner against racism since the death of George Floyd in May, Lewis Hamilton has launched a commission to encourage more diversity in Formula 1. Hamilton has showcased his support for the Black Lives Matter campaign in 2020’s opening three races. The only African-American driver in the F1 performed the Black Power salute on top of his Mercedes and on top of the podium after winning the Styrian GP, while he has taken a knee before every race, urging other drivers to join him.

Lewis Hamilton record at British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most wins (6) at the British Grand Prix. Hamilton will defend his crown at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, August 2, with no fans in attendance at the Silverstone Circuit.

Image Credits - Lewis Hamilton Instagram