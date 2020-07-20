Lewis Hamilton Lashes Out At F1 Rivals After Failed Black Lives Matter Tribute In Hungary

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton has lashed out at the promotion and the Grand Prix Drivers Association (GDPA) after the sport's support to the Black Lives Matter movement continues to fall flat. The Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday saw a shambolic display of F1's support to the movement with some drivers taking the knee, while some didn't. While Lewis Hamilton and some other drivers took a knee, others still hadn't shown up, descending F1's Black Lives Matters tribute into a farce.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton blasts F1 drivers after shambolic Black Lives Matter tribute

Lewis Hamilton cruised to victory at his favourite track to win his record eighth Hungarian Grand Prix, equaling Schumacher’s record of eight wins at a single track. However, while the race was won pretty comfortably, the 35-year-old was far from pleased after F1's failed Black Lives Matter tribute before the race. Speaking after his record-equalling victory, Lewis Hamilton hit out at his fellow drivers and criticised GPDA chief, Romain Grosjean.

The defending world champion said that Grosjean is one of those who think it was done once and that's all everyone needed to do and tried to speak to him about what the problem is, which it's not going away so the fight has to continue. He added that Grosjean didn't mention anything in the drivers' briefing and neither did Sebastian Vettel, despite the latter stressing on the importance of continuing the support to the Black Lives Matter cause otherwise.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton believes F1 needs to do better after failed Black Lives Matter tribute

Speaking after his win at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, Lewis Hamilton said that the F1 needs to do a better job and their End Racism message before the race was rushed. The 35-year-old said that F1 came out saying they're going to right for diversity in the sport and are not giving the drivers the platform to continue that as it's not rushed. Lewis Hamilton said that F1 can give them more time to show their solidarity towards the Black Lives Matter movement and take the knee, a sign of protest made famous by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The defending world champion said that the F1 wants to continue showing support but believes there is a lack of communication and hence will co-ordinate with them. Lewis Hamilton said that F1 did an OK job at the first race but it is not good enough when other sports are taken into consideration and said that the Black Lives Matter support seems like it is like it has gone off the agenda after that.

