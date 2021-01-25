Has Antonio Brown Been Asked To Pay Whopping $100,000 To Alleged Sexual Assault Victim?

As 2021 continues, so do Antonio Brown's legal issues. While he might be able to play the 2021 season with the Super Bowl-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his messy sexual assault case is still in the news. According to recent reports, Brown might have to pay the alleged victim $100,000.

Is Antonio Brown fined?

According to a TMZ report, Brown is apparently ordered to pay the alleged sexual assault victim – Britney Taylor – $100,000. The report states that the NFL star has violated a confidentiality agreement. However, he is trying to challenge the orger through new documents.

In 2019, Taylor sued Brown for sexually assaulting her on various occasions. The allegations also include rape in 2018. Some time later, both parties signed a confidentiality agreement, which Taylor claims Brown has violated. She is now seeking to be compensated for the damages for a violation that took place since last year.

Brown has previously mentioned the lawsuit, maintaining his innocence. As he has spoken about the incident on public platforms, the confidentiality terms are violated – which warrants the $100,000 payment. Brown is insisting that the his rights were not considered when the decision was made, asking for it to be dismissed.

Why is Antonio Brown out?

Bucs coach Bruce Arians just said Antonio Brown will be OUT Sunday against the Packers. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 22, 2021

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had ruled Brown out of the game against Green Bay Packers last week. The 32-year-old was to be a game-time decision during the team's NFC Championship game but was ruled out after not making the required progress. He did not practice last week. As per reports, the Bucs still want him for the 2021 season.

Chiefs and Bucs Super Bowl matchup

Mahomes vs. Brady. Chiefs vs. Buccaneers.



One for the ages. pic.twitter.com/9dvgRsRXgK — ESPN (@espn) January 25, 2021

The Bucs established a dominating hand early on, scoring 21 of their points in the first two quarters itself, leading in double digits. While the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers tried for a comeback, they were unable to overcome the Bucs' defence despite cutting the deficit to just five points. The Bucs will now be the first team to host a Super Bowl after their NFC championship win.

The Bucs will face the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl at home on Sunday, February 7, 6:30 PM EST (Monday, February 8. 5:00 AM).

(Image credits: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Instagram)