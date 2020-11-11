Antonio Brown Sexual Assault Case Takes New Turn After Accuser Demands Additional Damages

Antonio Brown has returned to the NFL after a two-year hiatus but so have his off-field issues. The 32-year-old stands accused of sexually assaulting his former trainer on three separate occasions. With his return to the field, the Antonio Brown sexual assault case has taken a new turn with the accuser filing for punitive damages.

Antonio Brown rape case: Britney Taylor files for punitive damages against Tampa Bay WR

In a report by Pro Football Talk, Britney Taylor and her lawyers have filed a motion for permission to amend her civil complaint to assert a claim for punitive damages against Antonio Brown. Previously, Taylor had not demanded payment over and above consideration for the harm she suffered or payment directed at punishing a wrongdoer and discouraging others from similar behaviour but has changed her stance since.

Tuesday's filing includes a nine-page document explaining the basis for altering the complaint to seek punitive damages, along with a three-page affidavit from Taylor re-emphasising her allegations against Brown.

The motion for the amendment underlines the notion that the former Pittsburgh Steelers man stands accused of grave misconduct. Antonio Brown was a member of the New England Patriots roster when the lawsuit was filed. Filed last September, Taylor, Brown’s former trainer, accused him of sexual harassment in three different instances between 2017 and 2018. While Brown is not criminally charged in the case, the NFL previously investigated the accusations but reached no conclusion.

The league reserves the right to take action against the seven-time Pro Bowler based on evidence developed in the pending prosecution, up to and including trial testimony and a jury verdict. The NFL is likely to take action against Brown if the 32-year-old is found guilty. The Antonio Brown rape case is set for trial next month, but it most likely will be pushed to 2021 after the wide-receiver sought a delay in the proceedings.

BREAKING: Antonio Brown seeks adjournment of the December trial date in his sexual assault civil case. In a new court filing, Brown's attorneys cite a number of reasons for the delay, including the pandemic. The motion was filed 6 days before he plays his first game for the Bucs. pic.twitter.com/MANVP4oRbu — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) November 3, 2020

The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan recently reported that Britney Taylor has indicated she would not oppose the delay, since very little of the usual pre-trial discovery has happened in the case. Brown, thus, is likely to play the entire 2020 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who signed him up after his eight-game suspension no contest to battery and burglary charges in an incident involving a truck driver.

The 32-year-old made his Bucs debut last week, catching three passes for 31 yards in a disappointing 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

(Image Courtesy: Buccaneers Instagram)