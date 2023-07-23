'He Ran Away': UFC Fighter Colby Covington Makes Audacious Claim Over Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington hopes to face Leon Edwards at UFC 295 on Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden after the London booking fell apart. Covington has been out of the scene since UFC 272 and following Edwards' successful retention over Kamaru Usman, he's been looked at as the undisputed contender to challenge for the title. Covington vs Edwards is yet to be made official, but in the meanwhile, chaos has divulged the names that he was willing to fight but no interest from the other side came.

3 things you need to know

Colby Covington will likely fight Leon Edwards at UFC 295

Covington last graced the Octagon in March 2022

He last fought Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272

Also Read | 'Little shrimp': Colby Covington claims Islam Makhachev isn't good enough for Welterweight

Colby Covington set to take on Leon Edwards for the UFC Welterweight title

The former UFC Interim Welterweight Champion has again set his sights on the top prize. He has competed twice to become the king of the 170-pound division and has lost both times. The fans are anticipated to find out on whether or not the third time will prove to be a charm. But for that, the booking needs to be made official, and Colby Covington has a date in mind. November 11, at the iconic Madison Square Garden, is when Covington expects to make a comeback. He has been purportedly given the number one contender's tag and will fight against Leon Edwards to make the long-time dream come true.

(Colby Covington during a UFC fight. Image: AP)

Also Read | 'He had Donald Trump': Elite UFC fighter calls Colby Covington ineligible for title fight

Colby Covington reveals he was willing to take on Poirier and Chimaev

After his overwhelming win over Jorge Masvidal in March 2022, Covington has been waiting patiently for the next challenge. Recently on Chael Sonon's YouTube channel, he revealed that he accepted to take on Dustin Poirier and Khamzat Chimaev but each time he was left lingering. Here's what he said:

“From my side, I’ve been ready since day one, since the Jorge [Masvidal] fight,” Covington said. “I’ve accepted every fight that’s been offered my way. First, it was Dustin, they wanted to make that fight. They saw the potential and a big fight there and Dustin’s a (explicit). He’s scared, he ran away from the challenge. Now we know that he’s all talk, he’s no walk.

“Then it was Chimaev. I was ready to end the hype with Chimaev, but he’s scared. He’s unprofessional. He’s a little (explicit). He ran away from the division. He’s scared to fight. He talks all this big game online, but he don’t talk inside the octagon. He doesn’t sign contracts and be a professional.”