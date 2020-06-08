Bruce Lee Family Details: Parents, Siblings, Wife And Children Of Martial Arts Legend

Bruce Lee's famed career as an actor and director in Hollywood as well as most notably in the form of a gifted martial artist, has been brought back to life thanks to ESPN's 30 for 30 documentary, Be Water. Directed by Bao Nguyen, Be Water delves deeper into Bruce Lee's legacy as a martial artist and his successful career in Hollywood. The documentary also sheds light on facing racial discrimination when trying to land lead roles in Hollywood. While the documentary provides an inside look at Bruce Lee's career, here is a look at the Bruce Lee family.

Bruce Lee family details

Bruce Lee's father Lee Hoi-Chuen was a Cantonese opera singer and an actor. He performed several gigs in the United States and used to frequently travel to the country with his wife, Grace Ho and his children. Grace Ho belonged to one of the wealthiest and most powerful clans in Hong Kong, the Ho-tungs. Lee Hoi-Chuen and Grace Ho had five children - Phoebe Lee, Agnes Lee, Peter Lee, Bruce Lee and Robert Lee. Lee Hoi-Chuen died in 1965, one week after the birth of Bruce Lee's son, Brandon.

Bruce Lee family: Bruce Lee wife

Bruce Lee met his future wife Linda Emery at the University of Washington where Linda was studying to become a teacher. The couple tied the knot on August 17, 1964. The couple had two children together - Brandon (born February 1, 1965) and Shannon Emery Lee (born April 19, 1969). Linda remained married to Bruce Lee until his death in 1973. She then married Tom Bleecker in 1988. The couple separated two years later. She later married Bruce Cadwell in 1991.

Bruce Lee family: Bruce Lee son

Born in 1965, Brandon Lee learnt martial arts from his father and used to frequently visit the sets with him. Brandon was eight when Bruce Lee died. He followed his father's footsteps and ventured into a career in Hollywood. Brandon Lee worked in action movies like Legacy of Rage and Rapid Fire. He died in 1993 after being accidentally shot by a prop gun on the set of The Crow.

Bruce Lee family: Bruce Lee daughter

Shannon Lee was only four when her father passed away. She studied the Bruce Lee-created Jeet Kune Do under Richard Bustillo, who was one of Bruce Lee's students himself. She went onto feature in a handful of movies and television shows. She served as the executive producer of the 2012 documentary on Bruce Lee - I Am Bruce Lee - and 2019 series Warrior.

Bruce Lee family: Bruce Lee brother and siblings

Pheobe Lee, the eldest among Bruce Lee's siblings, is currently 82 years old (born 1938). Peter Lee, Bruce's elder brother lived in Australia and was a former Assistant Director of Hong Kong Observatory. He died in 2008. Robert Lee, the youngest of the siblings, is a musician and currently resides in the US. He served as the producer of the 2010 Hong Kong film, Bruce Lee, My Brother.

Bruce Lee's famous One Inch punch; watch

