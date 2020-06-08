UFC President Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor's Retirement Announcement

It has apparently been a tough week for UFC President Dana White, despite organizing back-to-back events successfully amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Dana White has already been accused of ‘lying to fans’ by several UFC superstars including the likes of Jon Jones and BMF Jorge Masvidal. Both Jones and Masvidal have already threatened to quit the promotion if they aren’t paid the right amount. However, White might have to deal with many more issues after Conor McGregor announced his retirement with a sudden tweet, that has already shaken the combat sports community. However, Dana White has still appeared to be strong and has already reacted on Conor McGregor’s decision.

UFC President Dana White reacts on Conor McGregor retirement

UFC President Dana White claimed that Conor McGregor wanted to fight in 2020 and the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic has hampered his plan extensively. According to Dana White, UFC is ready to host a fight for Conor McGregor, but the Irish man needs to decide whom he will face. Dana White has clearly mentioned Tony Ferguson’s name and also said that Conor McGregor was offered a fight against Jorge Masvidal. However, when talking about Conor’s retirement, Dana White said that ‘The Notorious’ is free to do whatever he feels like.

Not only that, but Dana White has also revealed that UFC Fight Island will be up and running by the end of July. Thus, UFC will only be able to pour their ‘spotlight’ over Conor McGregor by that time. However, Conor McGregor has already clarified that the sport does not excite him anymore. ‘The Notorious’ took to Twitter and announced his retirement via social media.

Although Conor McGregor has earlier vowed of taking up two more fights this year, it appears that Conor McGregor has changed his mind and has announced his retirement for the third time in his MMA career.

Former foe Floyd Mayweather reacts on Conor McGregor retirement

Floyd Mayweather has already mocked Conor McGregor by commenting on his latest Instagram post. The undefeated boxer, who has teased his return this year, claimed that he would beat Conor McGregor again if they square up inside a ring or octagon. However, Conor McGregor is yet to react to it.

Image courtesy: UFC