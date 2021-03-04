How Many Super Bowls Has Terry Bradshaw Won? Why Did The NFL Legend Surprisingly Retire?

Earlier on Wednesday, Terry Bradshaw grabbed headlines after claiming that he once checked into a Louisiana hospital under the alias 'Tom Brady' back in March 1983. The 72-year-old former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback also joked that he deserves credit for Brady's accomplishments over the recent years. However, netizens have now been curious to know why did Terry Bradshaw retire prematurely at the age of 36, prior to the 1984 NFL season. Here is some more information on queries such as How Many Super Bowls has Terry Bradshaw won and some interesting Terry Bradshaw NFL stats -

On this date in 1983, the winningest quarterback in Super Bowl history checked into a Louisiana hospital using an assumed name. pic.twitter.com/Yr3ujc0fHC — Quirky Research (@QuirkyResearch) March 3, 2021

ALSO READ: Louis Nix Death: Ex-NFL Player's Mother Reveals Gut-wrenching Details On Tragedy

How many Super Bowls has Terry Bradshaw won? Terry Bradshaw NFL stats and honours

In the 1970 NFL Draft, Bradshaw was the first overall player selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers and became a starter in his second season with the franchise. During his first few seasons with the AFC North division side, Bradshaw was widely ridiculed by the media for his rural roots and perceived lack of intelligence. It took him a while to settle in with the Steelers and but he eventually led the Steelers to eight AFC Central championships and four Super Bowl titles. The four Terry Bradshaw rings with the Steelers came within a space of six years as well.

ALSO READ: Terry Bradshaw Underwent Elbow Surgery Under Alias 'Tom Brady' In 1983, Confirms NFL Icon

Bradshaw also won the Super Bowl MVP award on two occasions. After the Terry Bradshaw last game, his profile had incredible facts such as being a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time NFL passing touchdowns leader. During his time with the Steelers, Bradshaw completed 27,989 passing yards with 212 touchdowns. Bradshaw was at his best in post-season games. Not only was his record a perfect 4-0 in Super Bowl play but he also completed forty-nine of eighty-four attempted passes (nine for touchdowns) for 932 yards, with just three interceptions.

ALSO READ: Annual NFL Women's Forum Enhancing Career Opportunities

Why did Terry Bradshaw retire? Terry Bradshaw last game for the Steelers came soon after elbow surgery

By 1982, following over a decade of hard professional knocks in the NFL had taken its toll on Bradshaw and his passing arm began to show signs of damage with the diagnosis being chronic muscle deterioration around his right elbow. Bradshaw underwent elbow surgery in March 1983. Unfortunately, at head coach Chuck Noll's urging, he returned to play earlier than scheduled. After playing only a few games during the 1983 season, he damaged his elbow permanently and had to retire prematurely.

ALSO READ: NFL Rumours: Dak Prescott Wants To Be Paid Right Behind Chiefs Superstar Patrick Mahomes

Following his retirement prior to the 1984 season, Bradshaw was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989. After drawing curtains on his NFL carer, Bradshaw became a prominent television football analyst.

Image Credits - AP