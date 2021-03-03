NFL Rumours: Dak Prescott Wants To Be Paid Right Behind Chiefs Superstar Patrick Mahomes

Dak Prescott's future is up in the air as the quarterback heads into a second straight offseason where the Dallas Cowboys have to figure out whether they will tag him or give him a long-term deal. The Cowboys are willing to offer the quarterback a long-term deal with the deadline to tag him just a week away. Prescott has the ball in his court especially with most NFL franchises scrambling for a top-quality quarterback.

Dak Prescott Cowboys contract talks: Dak Prescott demands a deal similar to Patrick Mahomes' contract

Dak Prescott's future has been clouded due to his recent injury history, but the quarterback is expected to make a swift return for the new season. The quarterback had two successful ankle surgeries, having suffered a serious injury during a Week 5 victory over the New York Giants. Prescott is a franchise cornerstone as a two-time Pro Bowler who threw for more than 3,300 yards in each of his first four seasons but his injuries mean that negotiating a new deal isn't easy.

Prescott played the 2020 campaign on a one-year $31.4 million contract after being given the franchise tag. If given a franchise tag again, the 27-year-old will earn $37 million for the 2021 season, but his injury means that the Cowboys are hesitant to pay him heavily. According to NFL rumours, Dallas are willing to show faith in Prescott and offer him a long-term deal, but the quarterback is hoping to find himself a big deal and make the most of the quarterback crunch.

Not a ton of new news on Dak Prescott negotiations. Morsels, not nuggets. No he does not think he deserves Patrick Mahomes money but is it wrong to want fair market value? Some encouraging updates though in these talks and his rehab #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/kbtYdIxOQN — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 2, 2021

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater stated that Dak Prescott wants a deal in the range of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. During the Dak Prescott contract talks last season, Slater revealed that the Cowboys had offered the 27-year-old a package in the ballpark of Russell Wilson/Jared Goff-type money. Mahomes has been one of the best players in the NFL since bursting onto the scene, leading the Chiefs to two consecutive Super Bowl games.

The 25-year-old received a 10-year $450 million contract extension prior to the start of the 2020 season, one of the biggest contracts in American sports history. Mahomes has the largest average salary at $45 million, followed by the Texans' Deshaun Watson ($39 million) and the Seahawks' Russell Wilson ($35 million). The latter two are reportedly considering their futures before heading into the new season, and the Cowboys will be mulling all options before making an improved offer to Prescott. As per retired NFL star and radio show host Dan Sileo, the Cowboys had offered Prescott a five-year $175 million deal this year as well, which would have earned him $35 million a season.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)