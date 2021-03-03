Louis Nix Death: Ex-NFL Player's Mother Reveals Gut-wrenching Details On Tragedy

Former NFL player Louis Nix was found dead on Saturday days after being reported as missing in Jacksonville, Florida. The 29-year-old was last seen on Tuesday by his family and they confirmed his death after a 2014 Hyundai from a retention pond near his apartment, which matched the description of the car he was last seen driving. While the Louis Nix cause of death is yet to be revealed by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the latest Louis Niz mother story has given some insight into his death.

Also Read: Louis Nix Death: Texans Draft Pick Found Dead Days After Going Missing

Louis Nix cause of death: Louis Nix mother shares details

Louis Nix's mother confirmed her son had passed away at the age of 29, just days after she reported him missing on Saturday. Speaking to Jacksonville news anchor Ben Becker, she further revealed how did Louis Nix die. She revealed, "It appears to be accident something may have distracted him lost control and went into the pond. Because of the curve and they didn’t see the tire tracks until they really looked". Nix's mother further shared excruciating details of her son's death, saying that the 29-year-old surfaced from the water and on the grass.

Also Read: Deshaun Watson Could Lose More Than His Salary As He Mulls Sitting Out Of Texans Games

JSO has not released details in the death of Louis Nix but his mother tells me investigators told her today “it appears to be accident something may have distracted him lost control and went into the pond.” @ActionNewsJax @NDFootball — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) March 2, 2021

She said, "The windows on the passenger side was down. The pond is deep so it took some days for him to surface". She revealed that there was no foul play involved, while he wasn't impaired from the medications related to his December shooting or anything else. According to a report by News4Jax.com, a diving team from the JSO pulled Nix's car and a tag number out of a pond on Broxton Bay Drive, just south of River City Marketplace. Nix was supposed to meet his brother at their dad's house but ended up leaving before he arrived.

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers Donates $1 Million To Small Businesses In Hometown Amidst The Pandemic

Nix mother shares with me excruciating details of how Nix was found “He surfaced from the water and on the grass. windows on passenger side was down. the pond is deep so it took some days for him to surface.” @ActionNewsJax @NDFootball — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) March 2, 2021

The Louis Nix death comes in months after he was shot during an armed robbery attempt in December. Ketarah Reed, the ex-NFL player's girlfriend, said that the family were still processing the Louis Nix death when the news of him missing and later his death came in. According to JSO, Nix was working on his car when two men approached the 29-year-old and tried to rob him.

One of those men had a gun and shot at the former NFL player, before fleeing the scene of the crime. Nix was an All-State defensive lineman at Raines High School and went on to create the fabled Louis Nix Notre Dame story. The 29-year-old was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2014 and played on various NFL practice squads before the end of his football career.

Also Read: JJ Watt Cardinals Contract: NFL Star Signs Mega $31 MILLION Deal; Details And Salary

(Image Courtesy: AP)