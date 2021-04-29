How Much Does The Average UFC Fighter Get Paid? UFC Salaries, Pay Structure

Reports claim that last year, more than 200 fighters (36%) in the UFC made less than $45,000, which is an average household income in the US. However, almost the same number of fighters earned a six-figure paycheck each for their performances in 2020. According to the MMA Manifesto, while fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor take home millions per fight, there are some fighters who only get around $10,000 per fight, which shows a drastic difference in UFC’s controversial pay scale.

How much does the average UFC fighter get paid: UFC average salary

The MMA Manifesto claims that last year the average salary of a UFC fighter stood at $147,965, with fighters like Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Israel Adesanya and others making far more than an ordinary competitor. However, it should be noted that UFC takes into consideration a ton of factors before determining a fighter’s pay scale, including popularity, MMA records, etc. For example, popular fighters like McGregor, Nurmagomedov and Adesanya would get a larger paycheck, considering they bring a far bigger audience to the sport compared to an average UFC fighter.

UFC salary structure

Because of that, the promotion can’t give a huge paycheck to a fighter who has just joined the promotion with an average MMA record. However, if the fighter has shined in other promotions and has been just signed by Dana White and team might get a hefty paycheck, Michael Chandler being one of the biggest examples. The former Bellator MMA champion defeated Dan Hooker in his debut bout at UFC 257, taking home $530,000.

However, fighters who get a five-figure purse mostly try to deliver a phenomenal performance, so that they can earn various event bonuses. If the fighter gets a ‘fight of the night’ or ‘performance of the night’ bonus, then he/she earn an additional $50,000, which is huge considering their low paycheck.

Highest paid UFC fighter and lowest paid UFC fighter of 2020

According to MMA Manifesto, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was the highest-paid athlete of 2020, making $6,090,000 from his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Conor McGregor and Junior Dos Santos were at the second and third spot, taking home $3,060,0003 and $1,560,000, respectively. Compared to these numbers, many would be shocked to see how much the lowest-paid UFC fighter of 2020 made. Cole Williams, who fought Jason Witt at ‘UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva’ banked only $9,500.

Highest paid UFC fighter and champion in 2020: Khabib Nurmagomedov ($6 million)

Highest paid non-UFC champion in 2020: Conor McGregor ($3 million)

Lowest paid UFC champion in 2020: Petr Yan ($230,000)

Lowest paid UFC fighter in 2020: Cole Williams ($9,500)

