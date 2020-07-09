How Patrick Mahomes' Contract Could Mess With Dak Prescott And Cowboys Negotiations

Super Bowl LIV champions Kansas City Chiefs secured the future of their quarterback position for the decade by offering star quarterback Patrick Mahomes a massive 10-year contract extension worth a reported $503 million. The Patrick Mahomes contract is the first half-a-billion-dollar deal in sports and also the richest contract in NFL history by a mile. While the Chiefs spending big money to lock Mahomes down to a long-term contract should be alarming for the other NFL sides for footballing reasons, one look at the deal also means the other 31 teams have to be wary of the financial repercussions.

Patrick Mahomes contract to jeopardise Dak Prescott contract negotiations?

Dallas Cowboys may prove to be the biggest winners or the biggest losers of the Patrick Mahomes contract. The Cowboys have been trying to tie down quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term deal for almost year now. The exclusive franchise tag has already been placed on Dak Prescott, and with the July 15 deadline to negotiate a deal around the corner, it appears likely that Prescott will play the 2020 season without a long-term deal agreed.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is a big fan of Dak Prescott and reportedly views the 26-year-old as the man to lead the franchise into the future. Earlier this year, the Cowboys were reportedly willing to offer a five-year deal to the quarterback worth over $35 million per year. If the Patrick Mahomes contract extension is not factored in, it would have made Prescott the highest-paid quarterback in the league. However, Prescott was only willing to commit his future to the franchise in a four-year deal. This would have allowed the player to enter the market still in his prime, looking for another massive payday.

Thanks to the Patrick Mahomes contract, however, the dynamics of the Dak Prescott contract negotiations have been completely changed, experts suggest. Mahomes' 10-year-deal offers leverage to both the player and the team. On the one hand, Jerry Jones could use Mahomes' deal during the negotiations to try and eke out a six or even a seven-year extension, while on the other hand, Prescott's agent Todd France could leverage Mahomes' reported $45 million annual salary to get the best possible deal for his client, maybe even close to $38 million.

Jerry Jones currently moving at a furious pace to cut off Dak Prescott’s internet/phone service. https://t.co/gs8liiMuLO — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) July 6, 2020

According to Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless, Jerry Jones believes Dak Prescott is the long-term answer for his team, but he does not think Prescott is at Mahomes' level yet. Sticking to numbers, Dak Prescott ranks below some of the best quarterbacks in the league like Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson. The 26-year-old is coming off a stellar 2019 season where he registered career-high numbers in passing yards (4,902) and touchdown passes (30). Despite shining on an individual level, Prescott failed to help his side reach the playoffs as the Cowboys fell to a dismal 8-8 (win-loss) record.

The only two QBs with more than 20 passing TDs outside the red zone since 2018



Patrick Mahomes - 30

Dak Prescott - 24 pic.twitter.com/41TLn3d1l8 — PFF (@PFF) July 6, 2020

Speaking of the playoffs, that's precisely where Prescott falls behind the best quarterbacks in the league. In four seasons in the NFL, Prescott has reached the playoffs just twice and has a poor 1-2 record. In comparison, Patrick Mahomes led his side to a Super Bowl win last season, in only his second season in the NFL. The likes of Wilson, Jackson and Aaron Rodgers have a far better playoff record than Prescott. While this might play against the QB in the negotiations, the fact that not many starting quarterbacks are available in the NFL market could mean Cowboys will need to shell out more than expected to tie Prescott down to a long term deal. As of now, Prescott is set to earn a reported $31.4 million from his exclusive franchise tender.

(Image Credits: AP)