Dak Prescott To Sign $31.4 Million Franchise Tender With Dallas Cowboys: Reports

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will reportedly sign the exclusive franchise tender earliest by Monday. He is guaranteed to make a reported $31.4 million in the upcoming season. The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Dak Prescott on March 18.

Despite the quarterback signing the tender, reports also indicate the Cowboys are yet to agree to a long-term contract with Prescott. However, once Prescott signs the tender, he will be contractually obligated to report to the training camp even if he fails to agree to such a deal with the franchise.

Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott is planning to sign his $31.4 million exclusive franchise tender by Monday, source tells ESPN.



The two sides still now have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2020

Dak Prescott tender: QB to sign tender on Monday

With July 15 being the NFL deadline to agree to a contract, the Cowboys must have hoped they would have tied Dak Prescott down to a long-term deal without needing to use the franchise tag. However, with the Dak Prescott tender soon to be signed, Cowboys will have the 2020 season to negotiate with Prescott's representatives over a new deal. According to ESPN, the Cowboys are desperate to thrash out a deal with Prescott, which favours the franchise financially as well on the field.

If the Cowboys are forced to place a franchise tag on Dak Prescott in 2021, as per the NFL transitional tag framework, the quarterback will make around $37.7 million, which could potentially rise as high as $45 million in the following season. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as well the franchise hierarchy rate the quarterback highly.

Reports state the executives consider Dak Prescott to be the franchise's quarterback in the future, who has the ability to lead the side to the Super Bowl. As for Prescott, the 26-year-old has repeatedly stated he has no plans of leaving the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott was drafted by the Cowboys as the fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft. He has since started each of Cowboys' 64 regular-season games. The two-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 97 touchdowns and 15,778 passing yards with 36 interceptions. Last season, Prescott was one of Cowboys' most impressive players despite the franchise faltering to a dismal 8-8 (win-loss) season. The quarterback completed 30 touchdowns and passed for 4,902 yards in the 2019 season.

While his regular-season stats are impressive, Prescott has struggled massively in the post-season. With Prescott leading the franchise, the Cowboys made the playoffs just twice (2016 & 2018), exiting both during the early stages. Prescott in 1-2 in the postseason with just five touchdowns and 794 passing yards under his belt.

(Image Credits: Dak Prescott Instagram Handle)