Michael Irvin Wants Cowboys To Compensate Dak Prescott For Years Of Being Underpaid

With three Super Bowl wins and five Pro Bowl appearances, Michael Irvin has and will always be a part of the Dallas Cowboys' history. "The Playmaker's" words carry weight in Dallas and Michael Irvin recently commented on the Dak Prescott contract issue which is being dragged since the last few months. According to reports, the Cowboys quarterback has rejected multiple big-money contract offers and has failed to agree on a deal with the NFL franchise ahead of the start of the 2020 season. In light of the Dak Prescott situation, Michael Irvin asked the Cowboys to compensate Dak Prescott for years of 'being underpaid' while playing for Dallas.

Dak Prescott pledges $1 million in the fight against racism

Wow. Dak Prescott just took to his Instagram to talk about the murder of George Floyd, the death of his brother and social injustice.



He is pledging $1 million to improve police training and address systematic racism in America.



What a gesture. pic.twitter.com/7bHxmwhsEt — David Helman (@HelmanDC) June 3, 2020

Michael Irvin asks Cowboys to pay Dak Prescott after 'stealing years' from QB

In a recent interview with Dallas Morning News, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin claimed that the franchise needs to pay Prescott for years of being underpaid in the NFL. Michael Irvin was quoted as saying, “Dak has been not great, but perfect. Not necessarily in wins and losses, of course. But I’m talking about just the person that he’s been. The kind of investment you want to make, the kind of guy you say ‘yeah, we hit it with this guy. We got him in the fourth round.’ You stole four years, so whatever he gets he deserves because you still owe him back pay.” The Cowboys Hall of Famer said that Dak Prescott has been brilliant for the Cowboys over the last four seasons with some impressive displays, especially at the start of last season.

Dak Prescott comeback

As per his initial contract, Dak Prescott has made less than $5 million during his four-year stay with the Cowboys. Signed as a rookie in 2016, Prescott found himself leading the offence for Dallas when Cowboys great Tony Romo picked up an injury. If Dak Prescott and the Cowboys fail to agree on a long-term contract, he will earn $31.4 million on the franchise tag for the 2020 season.

Dallas Cowboy on ongoing social injustice protests in America

The Dallas Cowboys began conversations about social injustice two years ago and they continue to be ongoing.



The recent killing of George Floyd and others illuminates the importance of continuing these efforts. pic.twitter.com/0yofZ6Vz9O — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 5, 2020

