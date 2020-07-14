CDL London: How To Watch Call Of Duty League, Schedule, Groups And Teams

Call of Duty League will be shifting to the UK for the upcoming London Royal Ravens Home Series on July 17 to July 19. Since the first Home Series in February 2020, matches will now be played online. Almost every team has also undergone a roster change for CD London event. Along with the Royal Ravens, the Dallas Empire, Florida Mutineers, Los Angeles Guerrillas, New York Subliners, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, Paris Legion, and Seattle Surge will also be participating for the event.

Friday’s first match of the London Home Series features @DallasEmpire vs @ParisLegion. Which squad do you favor?#BuildAnEmpire | #EnGarde | #CDL2020 — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) July 13, 2020

CDL London bracket

The CDL London series will be split into pre-determined groups of four, each of which will go through a double-elimination to determine who will move to the semi-finals. Following the group stage, the Group A winner will face the Group B runner up and vice versa. single-elimination will decide the champion.

CDL London schedule: CDL London brackets

CDL London Brackets: CDL London schedule July 17

ROUND MATCH TIME PST (IST) GROUP B R1 Dallas Empire vs Paris Legion 10:00 AM (10:30 PM IST) GROUP A R1 Seattle Surge vs London Royal Ravens 11;30 AM (July 18, 12:00 AM IST) GROUP B R1 Los Angeles Guerrillas vs New York Subliners 1:00 PM (July 18, 1:30 AM IST) GROUP A R1 Florida Mutineers vs OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 2:30 PM (July 18, 3:00 AM IST)

CDL London Brackets: CDL London schedule July 18

ROUND MATCH TIME PST (IST) GROUP B WR2 TBD vs TBD 10:00 AM (10:30 PM IST) GROUP A WR2 TBD vs TBD 11;30 AM (July 19, 12:00 AM IST) GROUP B LR1 TBD vs TBD 1:00 PM (July 19, 1:30 AM IST) GROUP A LR1 TBD vs TBD 2:30 PM (July 19, 3:00 AM IST) GROUP B LR2 TBD vs TBD 4: 30 PM (July 19, 5:00 AM IST) GROUP A LR2 TBD vs TBD 5:30 PM (July 19, 6:00 AM IST)

CDL London schedule July 19

The Semifinal 1 and Semifinal 2 will take place on July 19. The Semifinal 1 is scheduled for 11:30 AM PST (July 20, 12:00 AM PST) and the Semifinal 2 is scheduled for 12:30 PM PST (July 20, 1:00 AM IST). The Final will take place at 2:00 PM PST (July 20, 2:30 AM IST).

CDL London schedule: How to watch CDL London?

As per reports, all CDL London matches can be watched online. The events will be exclusively broadcasted on their YouTube channel. The games will begin on July 17.

CDL London prize pool: What is the CDL London Prize pool?

The total prize pool for the event is $100,000, which is divided between the top-four teams along with a lot of CDL Points. Ten points will be given for each win, with additional ten being awarded to champions.

1st place – 50 CDL Points + $50,000



2nd place – 30 CDL Points + $30,000

3rd/4th place – 20 CDL Points + $10,000

5th/6th place – 10 CDL Points

7th/8th place – 0 CDL Points

(Image source: Call of Duty League official Twitter – @CODLeague)